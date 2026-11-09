Your Shade Is Waiting: Namshi Opens the First-Ever Beauty of Joseon Pop-Up in the UAE
(MENAFN- wemakeitmumkin) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Buying a tinted sunscreen online usually means guessing your shade. For ten days in November, you won’t have to. Namshi, home to the region’s most-wanted K-beauty, is opening the first-ever Beauty of Joseon pop-up in the UAE. The SPF Store, at Dubai Hills Mall, is where you can swatch all 15 shades of the new Tinted Mineral Dayscreen SPF 30 on your own skin, get matched by an expert and walk out with your perfect shade.
Step inside the Beauty of Joseon x Namshi SPF Store
Inspired by Korea’s convenience stores, the SPF Store makes sun care something you come to play, shop and share:
●Shade-match station: find your exact match from 15 shades with a shade-matching expert by your side.
●Puzzle challenge: beat the clock to win exclusive gifts (not available anywhere else).
●Charm bar: personalise your Tinted Mineral Dayscreen for free upon purchase with a custom charm.
●Gifts with purchase: free gifts when you shop 2 or more products. The more you shop, the bigger the gift.
●Photo-op spots: shelves, fridges and corners built for content, all around the store.
●Bestsellers: shop Beauty of Joseon’s cult skincare favourites alongside the new tint.
The sunscreen everyone knows, the tint everyone’s been waiting for
Beauty of Joseon is best known for Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics SPF50+ PA++++, the brand’s #1 sunscreen. Now it brings the same skin-first approach to your base with the Tinted Mineral Dayscreen SPF 30, a sunscreen that does the job of your foundation.
It primes, protects, covers and sets in one step. Clinically tested to improve the look of skin evenness and minimise the look of pores for up to 12 hours*, it gives a fresh, semi-matte finish that builds to medium coverage and looks like your own skin, filtered. Fermented Brown Rice™ + Ceramide hydrate with every drop, and the formula has earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation.
“Namshi doesn’t just sell beauty, we bring it to life. As the region’s #1 fashion and beauty destination, we’re continuing to strengthen our beauty offering. With the Beauty of Joseon Tinted Mineral Dayscreen SPF 30 available only on Namshi, the SPF Store shows how we connect customers with the brands they love, online and offline. Personalised shade matching takes the hesitation out of buying a shade online, and our customers know that shopping beauty on Namshi is not just a transaction, it’s an experience,” said Hisham Zarka, CEO of Namshi.
Don’t miss it
●Where: The SPF Store, Dubai Hills Mall, Ground Floor, next to Nike
●When: 14-23 November, 10am–11pm on weekdays and 10am–midnight on weekends
It’s only here for ten days. Come swatch, match and take home your shade. Can’t make it? The full 15-shade range is available only on Namshi.
Step inside the Beauty of Joseon x Namshi SPF Store
Inspired by Korea’s convenience stores, the SPF Store makes sun care something you come to play, shop and share:
●Shade-match station: find your exact match from 15 shades with a shade-matching expert by your side.
●Puzzle challenge: beat the clock to win exclusive gifts (not available anywhere else).
●Charm bar: personalise your Tinted Mineral Dayscreen for free upon purchase with a custom charm.
●Gifts with purchase: free gifts when you shop 2 or more products. The more you shop, the bigger the gift.
●Photo-op spots: shelves, fridges and corners built for content, all around the store.
●Bestsellers: shop Beauty of Joseon’s cult skincare favourites alongside the new tint.
The sunscreen everyone knows, the tint everyone’s been waiting for
Beauty of Joseon is best known for Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics SPF50+ PA++++, the brand’s #1 sunscreen. Now it brings the same skin-first approach to your base with the Tinted Mineral Dayscreen SPF 30, a sunscreen that does the job of your foundation.
It primes, protects, covers and sets in one step. Clinically tested to improve the look of skin evenness and minimise the look of pores for up to 12 hours*, it gives a fresh, semi-matte finish that builds to medium coverage and looks like your own skin, filtered. Fermented Brown Rice™ + Ceramide hydrate with every drop, and the formula has earned the Skin Cancer Foundation Seal of Recommendation.
“Namshi doesn’t just sell beauty, we bring it to life. As the region’s #1 fashion and beauty destination, we’re continuing to strengthen our beauty offering. With the Beauty of Joseon Tinted Mineral Dayscreen SPF 30 available only on Namshi, the SPF Store shows how we connect customers with the brands they love, online and offline. Personalised shade matching takes the hesitation out of buying a shade online, and our customers know that shopping beauty on Namshi is not just a transaction, it’s an experience,” said Hisham Zarka, CEO of Namshi.
Don’t miss it
●Where: The SPF Store, Dubai Hills Mall, Ground Floor, next to Nike
●When: 14-23 November, 10am–11pm on weekdays and 10am–midnight on weekends
It’s only here for ten days. Come swatch, match and take home your shade. Can’t make it? The full 15-shade range is available only on Namshi.
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