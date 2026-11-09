Maserati and SAMANA COLLECTA unveil Maserati Island, the first Maserati residential living destination: an exclusive branded island in The Worlds Islands, Dubai
(MENAFN- Samana Group) Modena, 9 November 2026 – Maserati and SAMANA COLLECTA, SAMANA Developers’ newly launched ultra-premium real estate brand, announce today Maserati Island, a flagship destination in The World Islands, Dubai.
Reinterpreting one of the world’s most exclusive destinations, Maserati Island takes shape as a vibrant residential development designed to be enjoyed year-round through the distinctive identity of the Trident.
Maserati’s cultural identity meets the art of island living
Building on the vision expressed by Casa Maserati, Maserati Island brings the cultural identity of the Trident—rooted in Italian Gran Turismo and defined by elegance, design, craftsmanship and Italian hospitality—into a distinctive living experience. Maserati Island is master-planned with sweeping Italian-inspired landscaping, leading to an architectural collection comprising 840 branded residences alongside seven ultra-exclusive water villas and two tree villas nestled in lush greenery. The first release comprises 232 residences with private pools, ranging from studios and one, two, three, and four-bedroom configurations. Every residence is meticulously oriented to command uninterrupted sea views, utilizing generous glazing, fluid spatial planning, and extended sightlines to mirror the sensation of being at the wheel of a grand tourer along the Italian landscape.
The art of made in Italy living
Inspired by Maserati’s unmistakable design identity, the residential interiors and communal lounges are enriched by furnishings from the Giorgetti Maserati Edition collection, born from the creative collaboration between the two Italian icons in 2025. The Trident’s distinctive design language is interpreted through sculptural forms, harmonious proportions, fine materials and refined details in an integrated interior design project curated by the architect Carlo Colombo of A++ Studio.
Tactile leathers, sculpted wood and dynamic silhouettes are complemented by a carefully curated balance of light, textures, colours and atmospheres, creating spaces that engage the senses and reflect the Trident’s emotional modernity, where a sense of effortless elegance meets the art of living.
Reinterpreting one of the world’s most exclusive destinations, Maserati Island takes shape as a vibrant residential development designed to be enjoyed year-round through the distinctive identity of the Trident.
Maserati’s cultural identity meets the art of island living
Building on the vision expressed by Casa Maserati, Maserati Island brings the cultural identity of the Trident—rooted in Italian Gran Turismo and defined by elegance, design, craftsmanship and Italian hospitality—into a distinctive living experience. Maserati Island is master-planned with sweeping Italian-inspired landscaping, leading to an architectural collection comprising 840 branded residences alongside seven ultra-exclusive water villas and two tree villas nestled in lush greenery. The first release comprises 232 residences with private pools, ranging from studios and one, two, three, and four-bedroom configurations. Every residence is meticulously oriented to command uninterrupted sea views, utilizing generous glazing, fluid spatial planning, and extended sightlines to mirror the sensation of being at the wheel of a grand tourer along the Italian landscape.
The art of made in Italy living
Inspired by Maserati’s unmistakable design identity, the residential interiors and communal lounges are enriched by furnishings from the Giorgetti Maserati Edition collection, born from the creative collaboration between the two Italian icons in 2025. The Trident’s distinctive design language is interpreted through sculptural forms, harmonious proportions, fine materials and refined details in an integrated interior design project curated by the architect Carlo Colombo of A++ Studio.
Tactile leathers, sculpted wood and dynamic silhouettes are complemented by a carefully curated balance of light, textures, colours and atmospheres, creating spaces that engage the senses and reflect the Trident’s emotional modernity, where a sense of effortless elegance meets the art of living.
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