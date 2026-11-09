Shreekant Patil Drives Innovation, Shaping Future Entrepreneurs at the SSGMCE Startup Bootcamp
(MENAFN- parentnashik) Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj College of Engineering (SSGMCE), Shegaon, in association with the Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) and CIIL, successfully hosted a high-impact Friday Startup Bootcamp under the "Igniting Innovation" series on 30th October 2026, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM on campus.
The flagship event convened an enthusiastic gathering of over 275 aspiring students to foster a robust startup ecosystem and encourage young minds to transition from job seekers to job creators. A key highlight of the day was the homecoming of distinguished alumnus CEng. Shreekant Patil (SSGMCE ’94 Batch), Hon. Ambassador at I-STEM, ANRF, Founder of PARENTNashik and Startup India Mentor, who graced the occasion as the keynote speaker.
In recognition of his stellar contributions to industry and grassroots entrepreneurship, CEng. Shreekant Patil was ceremoniously felicitated by Dr. Sunil B. Somani (Principal, SSGMCE), alongside Dr. Saurabh Jadhav IIC coordinator, Dr. Shivshankar P. Trikal and esteemed faculty members.
Delivering an immersive masterclass, CEng. Shreekant Patil spearheaded the interactive Illuminate workshop, engaging students through dynamic activities, live Q&As, and evaluation MCQs. The session covered critical entrepreneurial milestones across six core pillars: Idea Validation, Business Model Design (BMC), Funding and Scaling, Pitching Excellence, Finance & Modeling, and I-STEM Portal AwarenessDuring his comprehensive address, CEng. Shreekant Patil, Ambassador at I-STEM & ANRF (under DST & OPSA), explored the transformative potential of the Indian Science Technology and Engineering facilities Map (I-STEM) and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), encouraging students and faculty to leverage these national portals to accelerate research-backed entrepreneurship and collaborative development. By demystifying the startup lifecycle, MSME pathways, and seed funding opportunities, the bootcamp bridged the gap between academic theory and practical enterprise establishment.
The bootcamp concluded with an inspiring note from CEng Shreekant Patil, who assured his continued mentorship and commitment to building a thriving, innovation-driven culture at his alma mater.
A proud alumnus of SSGMCE’s 1994 batch, CEng. Shreekant Patil has risen from his engineering roots to become a globally recognized startup mentor, master trainer, Signatory, Niryat Mitra, industrial veteran, and ecosystem enabler. As a Chartered Engineer with DGFT, Valuer, and Founder of PARENTNashik (with 100% exports to Europe), he brings over 32 years of industrial expertise spanning technical standards and international trade. Serving as the Hon. Ambassador at I-STEM & ANRF (under DST & OPSA – Govt of India) and a Technical Committee Member for BIS India, AWS (American Welding Society), and ISA (International Society of Automation), Shrekeant Patil has been instrumental in driving quality, safety, and capacity building through LEAN, ZED, and BIS-ISI certifications. His leadership extends across key national roles—such as Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub and MACCIA, and official mentorships with Startup India, BHASKAR, WEP, STPI, BIRAC, and MeitY Startup Hub, Master Trainer at NSDC (Skill India) as well as prestigious global platforms, including serving as a UNESCO IPL Expert, Brand Ambassador for Wallonia (Belgium), and collaborator with the United Nations, European Union, and official Signatory at World Bank Group (IFC), United Nations UNWEPs. Through these multifaceted affiliations, he actively champions research, innovation, and women empowerment, driving forward the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bhar
The flagship event convened an enthusiastic gathering of over 275 aspiring students to foster a robust startup ecosystem and encourage young minds to transition from job seekers to job creators. A key highlight of the day was the homecoming of distinguished alumnus CEng. Shreekant Patil (SSGMCE ’94 Batch), Hon. Ambassador at I-STEM, ANRF, Founder of PARENTNashik and Startup India Mentor, who graced the occasion as the keynote speaker.
In recognition of his stellar contributions to industry and grassroots entrepreneurship, CEng. Shreekant Patil was ceremoniously felicitated by Dr. Sunil B. Somani (Principal, SSGMCE), alongside Dr. Saurabh Jadhav IIC coordinator, Dr. Shivshankar P. Trikal and esteemed faculty members.
Delivering an immersive masterclass, CEng. Shreekant Patil spearheaded the interactive Illuminate workshop, engaging students through dynamic activities, live Q&As, and evaluation MCQs. The session covered critical entrepreneurial milestones across six core pillars: Idea Validation, Business Model Design (BMC), Funding and Scaling, Pitching Excellence, Finance & Modeling, and I-STEM Portal AwarenessDuring his comprehensive address, CEng. Shreekant Patil, Ambassador at I-STEM & ANRF (under DST & OPSA), explored the transformative potential of the Indian Science Technology and Engineering facilities Map (I-STEM) and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), encouraging students and faculty to leverage these national portals to accelerate research-backed entrepreneurship and collaborative development. By demystifying the startup lifecycle, MSME pathways, and seed funding opportunities, the bootcamp bridged the gap between academic theory and practical enterprise establishment.
The bootcamp concluded with an inspiring note from CEng Shreekant Patil, who assured his continued mentorship and commitment to building a thriving, innovation-driven culture at his alma mater.
A proud alumnus of SSGMCE’s 1994 batch, CEng. Shreekant Patil has risen from his engineering roots to become a globally recognized startup mentor, master trainer, Signatory, Niryat Mitra, industrial veteran, and ecosystem enabler. As a Chartered Engineer with DGFT, Valuer, and Founder of PARENTNashik (with 100% exports to Europe), he brings over 32 years of industrial expertise spanning technical standards and international trade. Serving as the Hon. Ambassador at I-STEM & ANRF (under DST & OPSA – Govt of India) and a Technical Committee Member for BIS India, AWS (American Welding Society), and ISA (International Society of Automation), Shrekeant Patil has been instrumental in driving quality, safety, and capacity building through LEAN, ZED, and BIS-ISI certifications. His leadership extends across key national roles—such as Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub and MACCIA, and official mentorships with Startup India, BHASKAR, WEP, STPI, BIRAC, and MeitY Startup Hub, Master Trainer at NSDC (Skill India) as well as prestigious global platforms, including serving as a UNESCO IPL Expert, Brand Ambassador for Wallonia (Belgium), and collaborator with the United Nations, European Union, and official Signatory at World Bank Group (IFC), United Nations UNWEPs. Through these multifaceted affiliations, he actively champions research, innovation, and women empowerment, driving forward the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bhar
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