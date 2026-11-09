ASMO Expands Procurement to Drilling, Chemicals, and Project Materials
(MENAFN- OMC) 9 November 2026, Dammam — ASMO, the joint venture between Aramco and DHL Supply Chain, has announced the launch of procurement services for Drilling, Chemicals, and Project Materials for its anchor customer, Aramco. The milestone marks a strategic expansion of ASMO’s role beyond General Supplies and Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) materials into other high-value critical materials that support Aramco’s Upstream operations and projects.
This brings the total number of procurement agreements under ASMO’s management to more than 470 agreements, with a growing supplier base reaching over 330 suppliers and a combined materials scope exceeding 65,000 unique material items.
“For Aramco, this progress reflects the growing confidence in ASMO’s ability to take on broader and more complex procurement responsibilities,” said Sulaiman M. Al Rubaian, Aramco Senior Vice President of Procurement & Supply Chain Management. “This shows our shared commitment to building a platform that delivers long-term value — scalable, efficient, and aligned with our ambition to create a world-class supply chain for the Kingdom and beyond.”
“This phase reflects the next stage in ASMO’s growth, moving into more complex procurement categories that are central to Upstream operations,” said Nico Schuetz, CEO of ASMO. “By building a model that allows for demand aggregation and creating economies of scale, ASMO aims to deliver value for Aramco and support future customers across the Kingdom’s energy and industrial sectors.”
ASMO continues to scale its procurement scope to other high-value industrial materials through 2026 and 2027. This will establish a solid foundation to aggregate demand, optimize cost, enhance supply chain visibility, and drive smarter procurement decisions at scale.
By 2030, ASMO is projected to manage procurement activities exceeding $8 billion annually, underpinned by a standardized procurement model and an integrated supply chain network of six strategically located hubs across the Kingdom. Together, these capabilities will form a supply chain backbone designed to enable growth across the Energy, Chemicals, and Industrial sectors in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region while contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
This brings the total number of procurement agreements under ASMO’s management to more than 470 agreements, with a growing supplier base reaching over 330 suppliers and a combined materials scope exceeding 65,000 unique material items.
“For Aramco, this progress reflects the growing confidence in ASMO’s ability to take on broader and more complex procurement responsibilities,” said Sulaiman M. Al Rubaian, Aramco Senior Vice President of Procurement & Supply Chain Management. “This shows our shared commitment to building a platform that delivers long-term value — scalable, efficient, and aligned with our ambition to create a world-class supply chain for the Kingdom and beyond.”
“This phase reflects the next stage in ASMO’s growth, moving into more complex procurement categories that are central to Upstream operations,” said Nico Schuetz, CEO of ASMO. “By building a model that allows for demand aggregation and creating economies of scale, ASMO aims to deliver value for Aramco and support future customers across the Kingdom’s energy and industrial sectors.”
ASMO continues to scale its procurement scope to other high-value industrial materials through 2026 and 2027. This will establish a solid foundation to aggregate demand, optimize cost, enhance supply chain visibility, and drive smarter procurement decisions at scale.
By 2030, ASMO is projected to manage procurement activities exceeding $8 billion annually, underpinned by a standardized procurement model and an integrated supply chain network of six strategically located hubs across the Kingdom. Together, these capabilities will form a supply chain backbone designed to enable growth across the Energy, Chemicals, and Industrial sectors in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region while contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
OMC
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