stc and Kuwait Digital Academy join forces to launch Kuwait’s first and largest AI initiative of its kind
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 10 November 2026: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a leader in enabling digital transformation and providing innovative services and platforms to customers in Kuwait, announced its national initiative with Kuwait Digital Academy (KDA) to expand access to digital education and support the development of national talent. The collaboration will provide educational and training opportunities that strengthen younger generation’s technical capabilities and prepare them to contribute to Kuwait’s digital future. The partnership forms part of stc’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework, which supports education and driving innovation amongst the younger generation.
The partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony that was attended by representatives from stc and KDA, alongside a number of invited guests. During the event, the two organizations presented the main areas of their cooperation and outlined the joint initiatives they would pursue.
The initiative is designed to foster an inclusive and digitally empowered generation, starting with students in schools and universities, extending to professionals across the government and private sectors, and reaching every segment of society, including senior citizens and people of determination and special needs.
Through the partnership, stc and KDA plan to organize workshops and training programs covering programming and artificial intelligence, as well as modern technologies. Educational and interactive activities will complement these programs, giving participants further opportunities to engage with digital learning. stc will contribute its expertise and technical capabilities to help develop innovative educational experiences and support the joint initiatives outlined at the ceremony.
The Company stated that empowering individuals with digital knowledge and technical skills was a vital step in preparing a generation able to keep pace with technological change. It explained that the partnership’s learning opportunities would support this goal by helping the younger generation build the capabilities needed to contribute to Kuwait’s digital future and meet the demands of the job market.
KDA expressed its pride in the strategic partnership with stc and described the cooperation as an important step towards expanding its educational programs and reaching a wider audience. The academy said that these opportunities would support its efforts to promote digital literacy and strengthen the youth’s readiness for the future.
stc has formed several strategic partnerships with educational institutions in Kuwait to expand learning opportunities for the community and its employees. These collaborations aim to broaden employees’ access to academic and professional development programs that support continuous learning and career growth. They also contribute to stc’s wider efforts to develop national talent and strengthen the capabilities of its workforce.
The partnership with KDA adds to stc’s support for educational and community initiatives carried out in cooperation with national institutions. Through these relationships, the Company seeks to develop the younger generation’s capabilities and support Kuwait’s digital transformation, contributing to the country’s vision of an economy based on knowledge and innovation.
The partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony that was attended by representatives from stc and KDA, alongside a number of invited guests. During the event, the two organizations presented the main areas of their cooperation and outlined the joint initiatives they would pursue.
The initiative is designed to foster an inclusive and digitally empowered generation, starting with students in schools and universities, extending to professionals across the government and private sectors, and reaching every segment of society, including senior citizens and people of determination and special needs.
Through the partnership, stc and KDA plan to organize workshops and training programs covering programming and artificial intelligence, as well as modern technologies. Educational and interactive activities will complement these programs, giving participants further opportunities to engage with digital learning. stc will contribute its expertise and technical capabilities to help develop innovative educational experiences and support the joint initiatives outlined at the ceremony.
The Company stated that empowering individuals with digital knowledge and technical skills was a vital step in preparing a generation able to keep pace with technological change. It explained that the partnership’s learning opportunities would support this goal by helping the younger generation build the capabilities needed to contribute to Kuwait’s digital future and meet the demands of the job market.
KDA expressed its pride in the strategic partnership with stc and described the cooperation as an important step towards expanding its educational programs and reaching a wider audience. The academy said that these opportunities would support its efforts to promote digital literacy and strengthen the youth’s readiness for the future.
stc has formed several strategic partnerships with educational institutions in Kuwait to expand learning opportunities for the community and its employees. These collaborations aim to broaden employees’ access to academic and professional development programs that support continuous learning and career growth. They also contribute to stc’s wider efforts to develop national talent and strengthen the capabilities of its workforce.
The partnership with KDA adds to stc’s support for educational and community initiatives carried out in cooperation with national institutions. Through these relationships, the Company seeks to develop the younger generation’s capabilities and support Kuwait’s digital transformation, contributing to the country’s vision of an economy based on knowledge and innovation.
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