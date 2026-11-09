Hamad Bin Khalifa University Professors Receive 2026 Arab Researchers Award
(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, November 9 2026: Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has added another achievement to its growing record of scientific excellence, as Dr. Haitham Abu-Rub and Dr. Mowafaq Househ distinguished professors at the College of Science and Engineering (CSE), received the 2026 Arab Researchers Award. Organized annually by the Abdul Hameed Shoman Foundation, the award is the first Arab initiative dedicated to recognizing scientific research and honoring Arab researchers’ contributions.
Dr. Abu-Rub received the award in Engineering and Technological Sciences in recognition of his efforts to find innovative solutions for smart electric power grid technologies. The award also acknowledges his outstanding research contributions and scientific achievements in advancing various areas of smart grids, including integrating clean renewable energy, electric vehicle technologies, and applying artificial intelligence to optimize the operation of power grid assets.
Dr. Househ was awarded for his contributions to medical and health sciences, particularly in telemedicine and digital health. His work supports remote monitoring of chronic conditions such as diabetes, accessing healthcare beyond regular working hours, and connects patients to healthcare professionals worldwide.
The award reflects the remarkable progress of HBKU’s pioneering research in smart electric power grids and its efforts to generate advanced knowledge and lead pioneering research both locally and internationally. It also recognizes the excellence of the research conducted, the high value of contributions to advancing scientific knowledge, and its role in serving and supporting the Arab scientific community.
Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Mounir Hamdi, Dean, CSE said: “This award reflects Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s ongoing efforts to create an integrated ecosystem for scientists and researchers, enabling them to develop innovative solutions and research that address challenges facing Qatar and the world. Such recognition represents a significant research achievement that aligns with Qatar’s goals in sustainable energy, innovation, and building a knowledge-based economy.”
HBKU continues to support scholars and researchers in energy and digital health through a vibrant research ecosystem across the university. This enables researchers to translate their ideas into practical applications and build research partnerships. These efforts reflect the University’s commitment to advancing Qatar National Vision 2030 and strengthening its position as a hub for knowledge and innovation.
Dr. Abu-Rub received the award in Engineering and Technological Sciences in recognition of his efforts to find innovative solutions for smart electric power grid technologies. The award also acknowledges his outstanding research contributions and scientific achievements in advancing various areas of smart grids, including integrating clean renewable energy, electric vehicle technologies, and applying artificial intelligence to optimize the operation of power grid assets.
Dr. Househ was awarded for his contributions to medical and health sciences, particularly in telemedicine and digital health. His work supports remote monitoring of chronic conditions such as diabetes, accessing healthcare beyond regular working hours, and connects patients to healthcare professionals worldwide.
The award reflects the remarkable progress of HBKU’s pioneering research in smart electric power grids and its efforts to generate advanced knowledge and lead pioneering research both locally and internationally. It also recognizes the excellence of the research conducted, the high value of contributions to advancing scientific knowledge, and its role in serving and supporting the Arab scientific community.
Commenting on this achievement, Dr. Mounir Hamdi, Dean, CSE said: “This award reflects Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s ongoing efforts to create an integrated ecosystem for scientists and researchers, enabling them to develop innovative solutions and research that address challenges facing Qatar and the world. Such recognition represents a significant research achievement that aligns with Qatar’s goals in sustainable energy, innovation, and building a knowledge-based economy.”
HBKU continues to support scholars and researchers in energy and digital health through a vibrant research ecosystem across the university. This enables researchers to translate their ideas into practical applications and build research partnerships. These efforts reflect the University’s commitment to advancing Qatar National Vision 2030 and strengthening its position as a hub for knowledge and innovation.
HBKU Media
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