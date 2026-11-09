The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative Announces First Cohort of 15 Emiratis Joining the ‘Water Pionee’s’ Youth Program
(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 09 November 2026: The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative has announced the selection of 15 young Emiratis, aged 19 to 31, for the inaugural cohort of its “Water Pionee”s” Youth Program.
Following the opening of registration in September 2026, the Program now features a series of workshops, expert-led sessions and site visits designed to equip the young pioneers with the knowledge, skills and leadership capabilities to contribute to national and global efforts to address water scarcity.
The inaugural cohort brings together participants from fields spanning water and environmental sciences, engineering, technology, finance, public policy, entrepreneurship, sustainability and the arts. Participants include a water engineer working with smart metering, artificial intelligence and big data; an entrepreneur developing technology to produce water from air; a finance professional with experience investing in desalination projects; and an artist using photography and creative expression to raise awareness of environmental issues. Together, they bring complementary perspectives and expertise that can enrich discussions on water scarcity and the development of sustainable solutions.
The 15 participants selected for the inaugural cohort are: Shaima Aljneibi, Amna AlBastaki, Aya Almarzooqi, Mohammed Alyousefi, Hind Alketbi, Hoor Ahli, Rashid Aldarmaki, Reem Habib, Hoor Alkatheeri, Saif AlHameli, Abdalla Almarzooqi, Ali Alhammadi, Muzoon Almarzooqi, Salma Almehairbi and Zayed Musaed.
“Addressing the global water challenge requires collective ambition, collaboration and solutions that look beyond today. Just as importantly, it requires investing in the next generation and empowering young people with the knowledge, capabilities and opportunities to collectively help shape the future of water. The inaugural Water Pioneers cohort reflects the ambition and determination of young Emiratis to be part of that effort. Water has always been an integral part of the UAE’s story, and through this Program, we are building on that legacy by empowering a new generation to contribute to addressing one of the world's most pressing challenge”,” said Ayesha Al Ateeqi, Chief Executive Officer of The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.
The Program reflects the’UAE’s commitment to developing young talent while recognizing that water challenges intersect with food, energy, technology, finance and community well-being. By connecting emerging professionals across disciplines, it seeks to encourage informed dialogue and practical contributions.
Water scarcity remains a growing global challenge, with 2.2 billion people worldwide still lacking access to safely managed drinking water. As pressure on water resources continues to increase, engaging the next generation and bringing fresh perspectives into the global water conversation is increasingly important.
Water Pioneers will give participants opportunities to learn from experts, exchange ideas and explore how their skills can contribute to sustainable water solutions.
The inaugural cohort marks the first step in a longer-term ambition fo“ the “Water ”ioneers” Youth Program. Beyond the initial 12 months, the Initiative aims to sustain participants’ engagement through an alumni network, creating opportunities for continued collaboration and contributions to water-related initiatives in the UAE and internationally.
Following the opening of registration in September 2026, the Program now features a series of workshops, expert-led sessions and site visits designed to equip the young pioneers with the knowledge, skills and leadership capabilities to contribute to national and global efforts to address water scarcity.
The inaugural cohort brings together participants from fields spanning water and environmental sciences, engineering, technology, finance, public policy, entrepreneurship, sustainability and the arts. Participants include a water engineer working with smart metering, artificial intelligence and big data; an entrepreneur developing technology to produce water from air; a finance professional with experience investing in desalination projects; and an artist using photography and creative expression to raise awareness of environmental issues. Together, they bring complementary perspectives and expertise that can enrich discussions on water scarcity and the development of sustainable solutions.
The 15 participants selected for the inaugural cohort are: Shaima Aljneibi, Amna AlBastaki, Aya Almarzooqi, Mohammed Alyousefi, Hind Alketbi, Hoor Ahli, Rashid Aldarmaki, Reem Habib, Hoor Alkatheeri, Saif AlHameli, Abdalla Almarzooqi, Ali Alhammadi, Muzoon Almarzooqi, Salma Almehairbi and Zayed Musaed.
“Addressing the global water challenge requires collective ambition, collaboration and solutions that look beyond today. Just as importantly, it requires investing in the next generation and empowering young people with the knowledge, capabilities and opportunities to collectively help shape the future of water. The inaugural Water Pioneers cohort reflects the ambition and determination of young Emiratis to be part of that effort. Water has always been an integral part of the UAE’s story, and through this Program, we are building on that legacy by empowering a new generation to contribute to addressing one of the world's most pressing challenge”,” said Ayesha Al Ateeqi, Chief Executive Officer of The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.
The Program reflects the’UAE’s commitment to developing young talent while recognizing that water challenges intersect with food, energy, technology, finance and community well-being. By connecting emerging professionals across disciplines, it seeks to encourage informed dialogue and practical contributions.
Water scarcity remains a growing global challenge, with 2.2 billion people worldwide still lacking access to safely managed drinking water. As pressure on water resources continues to increase, engaging the next generation and bringing fresh perspectives into the global water conversation is increasingly important.
Water Pioneers will give participants opportunities to learn from experts, exchange ideas and explore how their skills can contribute to sustainable water solutions.
The inaugural cohort marks the first step in a longer-term ambition fo“ the “Water ”ioneers” Youth Program. Beyond the initial 12 months, the Initiative aims to sustain participants’ engagement through an alumni network, creating opportunities for continued collaboration and contributions to water-related initiatives in the UAE and internationally.
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