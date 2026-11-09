Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Organizes Training Workshop in Collaboration with Sharjah Family Development to Enhance Staff Efficiency and Advance Specialized Practices
(MENAFN- DFWAC) UAE-Dubai- 9 November 2026:
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC), in collaboration with the Sharjah Family Development, organized a specialized training workshop on handling adult domestic violence cases as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance professional competencies and strengthen the readiness of specialists in protection and care. The workshop was delivered by Amna Al Mutawa, Psychological Services Manager at DFWAC, and brought together 15 specialists at the Sharjah Family Development Foundation's headquarters.
The workshop aimed to enhance participants' skills in handling cases professionally at various stages by equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed to accurately understand and assess individual needs, identify appropriate intervention approaches, and provide tailored support that take into consideration the unique circumstances and requirements of each case.
H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, emphasized that advancing care and support services is a shared responsibility that requires coordinated roles and combined expertise among institutions. She emphasized DFWAC’s focus on sharing expertise and best practices with key partners to establish an integrated care framework and elevate support services for individuals and families.
H.E. Al Mansouri said that the strength of establishments is measured by the positive impact they make on people's lives and their ability to reach individuals with high-quality services that preserve their dignity and meet their needs. She noted that DFWAC is working to expand the reach of its expertise and invest in professional competencies through training and knowledge transfer, enabling specialists to perform their roles with precision and a high level of professionalism, and take appropriate interventions that support clients on their path to recovery and stability.
She added that this collaboration holds particular significance during the Year of the Family 2026 and aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 to strengthen family stability, cohesion, and quality of life. H.E. Al Mansouri reaffirmed DFWAC’s commitment to working closely with its partners to expand cooperation and integrated efforts, enhancing the ability of institutions to make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and families while contributing to building a more connected and stable society.
H.E. Sheikha Moudi bint Mohammed Al Shamsi, Head of Sharjah Family Development, said: “In the Emirate of Sharjah, the family is not merely an area of focus or a matter we address, but a national priority and a fundamental pillar of our development approach. We believe that protecting families begins with empowering those on the front lines of family protection. This workshop reflects our conviction that investing in specialized professionals is one of the most meaningful investments in community stability, as the impact of a qualified specialist extends beyond an individual case to the entire family.”
She added: “We are proud of our partnership with the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children and the unique expertise it has shared, which has enriched our team's knowledge and sharpened their professional skills. In the Year of the Family 2026, the need for our institutions to coordinate their efforts and exchange expertise becomes even more important, ensuring that our nation's protection and care system remains strong, cohesive, and capable of reaching every family in need of support. We look forward to continuing this collaboration to strengthen specialized responses, safeguard the dignity of individuals, and create a lasting impact on our community.”
The workshop addressed several signs associated with domestic violence, including physical injuries, psychological disorders, and fears or external threats from the abuser. It focused on how to identify these signs and understand their implications when assessing cases. The training also explored a range of intervention and therapeutic approaches, including cognitive behavioural therapy, relaxation techniques, art therapy, meditation, and mindfulness. It covered follow-up mechanisms and the development of safety and security plans tailored to the needs of clients and their families, ensuring continuity of support.
The practical component featured exercises based on real-life scenarios, allowing participants to apply the concepts and approaches covered during the workshop, engage in hands-on case analysis, and identify the most appropriate professional interventions based on the specific circumstances of each case.
-ENDS-
The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC), in collaboration with the Sharjah Family Development, organized a specialized training workshop on handling adult domestic violence cases as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance professional competencies and strengthen the readiness of specialists in protection and care. The workshop was delivered by Amna Al Mutawa, Psychological Services Manager at DFWAC, and brought together 15 specialists at the Sharjah Family Development Foundation's headquarters.
The workshop aimed to enhance participants' skills in handling cases professionally at various stages by equipping them with the knowledge and tools needed to accurately understand and assess individual needs, identify appropriate intervention approaches, and provide tailored support that take into consideration the unique circumstances and requirements of each case.
H.E. Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, emphasized that advancing care and support services is a shared responsibility that requires coordinated roles and combined expertise among institutions. She emphasized DFWAC’s focus on sharing expertise and best practices with key partners to establish an integrated care framework and elevate support services for individuals and families.
H.E. Al Mansouri said that the strength of establishments is measured by the positive impact they make on people's lives and their ability to reach individuals with high-quality services that preserve their dignity and meet their needs. She noted that DFWAC is working to expand the reach of its expertise and invest in professional competencies through training and knowledge transfer, enabling specialists to perform their roles with precision and a high level of professionalism, and take appropriate interventions that support clients on their path to recovery and stability.
She added that this collaboration holds particular significance during the Year of the Family 2026 and aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 to strengthen family stability, cohesion, and quality of life. H.E. Al Mansouri reaffirmed DFWAC’s commitment to working closely with its partners to expand cooperation and integrated efforts, enhancing the ability of institutions to make a lasting impact on the lives of individuals and families while contributing to building a more connected and stable society.
H.E. Sheikha Moudi bint Mohammed Al Shamsi, Head of Sharjah Family Development, said: “In the Emirate of Sharjah, the family is not merely an area of focus or a matter we address, but a national priority and a fundamental pillar of our development approach. We believe that protecting families begins with empowering those on the front lines of family protection. This workshop reflects our conviction that investing in specialized professionals is one of the most meaningful investments in community stability, as the impact of a qualified specialist extends beyond an individual case to the entire family.”
She added: “We are proud of our partnership with the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children and the unique expertise it has shared, which has enriched our team's knowledge and sharpened their professional skills. In the Year of the Family 2026, the need for our institutions to coordinate their efforts and exchange expertise becomes even more important, ensuring that our nation's protection and care system remains strong, cohesive, and capable of reaching every family in need of support. We look forward to continuing this collaboration to strengthen specialized responses, safeguard the dignity of individuals, and create a lasting impact on our community.”
The workshop addressed several signs associated with domestic violence, including physical injuries, psychological disorders, and fears or external threats from the abuser. It focused on how to identify these signs and understand their implications when assessing cases. The training also explored a range of intervention and therapeutic approaches, including cognitive behavioural therapy, relaxation techniques, art therapy, meditation, and mindfulness. It covered follow-up mechanisms and the development of safety and security plans tailored to the needs of clients and their families, ensuring continuity of support.
The practical component featured exercises based on real-life scenarios, allowing participants to apply the concepts and approaches covered during the workshop, engage in hands-on case analysis, and identify the most appropriate professional interventions based on the specific circumstances of each case.
-ENDS-
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