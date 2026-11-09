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NXTPLAY Makes Its First Move into Padel with Strategic Investment in Gallop Global,


Date: 2026-11-09 08:49:02

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) NXTPLAY, the investment platform co-founded by multiple-time European champion footballer Thibaut Courtois and Gonzalo Vila, has announced a strategic investment in Gallop Global, the Dubai-born company behind the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 and a growing portfolio of international sporting events and live experiences. The transaction marks NXTPLAY's first investment in padel, one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.
The investment opens a long-term strategic partnership, bringing together NXTPLAY's investment vision, international network and expertise in sport and media with Gallop Global's proven capabilities in developing, commercialising and delivering major events.



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