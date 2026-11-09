NXTPLAY Makes Its First Move into Padel with Strategic Investment in Gallop Global,
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) NXTPLAY, the investment platform co-founded by multiple-time European champion footballer Thibaut Courtois and Gonzalo Vila, has announced a strategic investment in Gallop Global, the Dubai-born company behind the Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 and a growing portfolio of international sporting events and live experiences. The transaction marks NXTPLAY's first investment in padel, one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.
The investment opens a long-term strategic partnership, bringing together NXTPLAY's investment vision, international network and expertise in sport and media with Gallop Global's proven capabilities in developing, commercialising and delivering major events.
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The investment opens a long-term strategic partnership, bringing together NXTPLAY's investment vision, international network and expertise in sport and media with Gallop Global's proven capabilities in developing, commercialising and delivering major events.
For any inquiry or more information please do not hesitate to contact us.
Regards
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