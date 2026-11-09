Paid Parking System to Be Activated in Sectors M10 and M17 in Musaffah
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Abu Dhabi on Monday, 9 November 2026 – Q Mobility has announced the activation of the paid parking system in new sectors of Musaffah in Abu Dhabi, under the regulatory supervision of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. This initiative forms part of the gradual expansion plan that commenced in January 2026.
The fourth phase of the paid parking system rollout in Musaffah will commence on 16 November 2026, covering sectors M10 and M17. A total of 4,233 standard parking spaces will be activated under this phase, distributed as follows: M10 (1,645 spaces) and M17 (2,588 spaces), in addition to designated parking spaces for People of Determination. This reflects Q Mobility’s commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all users in the area.
The fourth phase of the paid parking system implementation forms part of broader efforts to regulate the use of public parking spaces and improve the management of available parking capacity. These measures aim to reduce congestion and random parking, enhance vehicle traffic flow, and facilitate access to various establishments.
This initiative also addresses the challenges associated with increasing demand for public parking in Musaffah, one of Abu Dhabi’s major industrial and commercial areas. The area experiences heavy traffic throughout the day due to its diverse economic and service activities, as well as the large number of employees and visitors. The initiative also supports economic and commercial activity by creating a more organised and efficient environment and facilitating movement between different locations across the area.
A fee of AED 2 per hour applies to the standard parking spaces covered under this phase. Payments can be made through the Darb and TAMM apps, providing a flexible and seamless payment experience.
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The fourth phase of the paid parking system rollout in Musaffah will commence on 16 November 2026, covering sectors M10 and M17. A total of 4,233 standard parking spaces will be activated under this phase, distributed as follows: M10 (1,645 spaces) and M17 (2,588 spaces), in addition to designated parking spaces for People of Determination. This reflects Q Mobility’s commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all users in the area.
The fourth phase of the paid parking system implementation forms part of broader efforts to regulate the use of public parking spaces and improve the management of available parking capacity. These measures aim to reduce congestion and random parking, enhance vehicle traffic flow, and facilitate access to various establishments.
This initiative also addresses the challenges associated with increasing demand for public parking in Musaffah, one of Abu Dhabi’s major industrial and commercial areas. The area experiences heavy traffic throughout the day due to its diverse economic and service activities, as well as the large number of employees and visitors. The initiative also supports economic and commercial activity by creating a more organised and efficient environment and facilitating movement between different locations across the area.
A fee of AED 2 per hour applies to the standard parking spaces covered under this phase. Payments can be made through the Darb and TAMM apps, providing a flexible and seamless payment experience.
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