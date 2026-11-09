EemsGas Appoints Technip for Engineering Design of Large-Scale Green Gas Plant in Delfzijl
(MENAFN- Cision) Delfzijl, the Nether–ands – 9 Novemb–r 2026 – EemsGas has awarded the international technology and engineering company Technip Energies a contract for the engineering design of its planned green gas plant at the Chemiepark in Delfzijl. This marks an important next phase for the project. The final investment decision is scheduled for 2027. From 2029, the plant is expected to produce approximately 18 million cubic metres of green gas annually from waste wood.
Since 2022, EemsGas has been a joint venture between renewable feedstock producer Perpetual Next and Gasunie, each holding a 50% interest. With a planned investment of ap€roximately €100 million, EemsGas aims to develop one of the first large-scale gasification facilities for the production of green gas in the Netherlands.
From engineering design to investment decision
Technip Energies will further develop the engineering design of the plant during the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase. During this phase, the plant design, costs and technical feasibility will be defined in greater detail. The results will form part of the basis for the final investment decision in 2027. Following a positive investment decision, construction can begin. First production is expected in 2029.
Rene Buwalda, CEO of Perpetual Next and board member of EemsGas, said:
Technology and ambition
EemsGas is collaborating with TNO, among others, on the development of the plant. TNO is providing the technology for the gasification of waste wood. The targeted annual production of approximately 18 million cubic metres is significantly higher than the production volumes of conventional green gas facilities. The green gas can be supplied to households and businesses through the existing gas infrastructure, replacing fossil natural gas.
The development of EemsGas supports the ambition to further scale up green gas production in the Netherlands. On 6 October 2026, the Dutch House of Representatives approved the bill introducing a mandatory green gas blending obligation. The bill still needs to be considered by the Senate. The proposed obligation is intended to stimulate the production and use of green gas as an alternative to fossil natural gas.
Since 2022, EemsGas has been a joint venture between renewable feedstock producer Perpetual Next and Gasunie, each holding a 50% interest. With a planned investment of ap€roximately €100 million, EemsGas aims to develop one of the first large-scale gasification facilities for the production of green gas in the Netherlands.
From engineering design to investment decision
Technip Energies will further develop the engineering design of the plant during the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) phase. During this phase, the plant design, costs and technical feasibility will be defined in greater detail. The results will form part of the basis for the final investment decision in 2027. Following a positive investment decision, construction can begin. First production is expected in 2029.
Rene Buwalda, CEO of Perpetual Next and board member of EemsGas, said:
Technology and ambition
EemsGas is collaborating with TNO, among others, on the development of the plant. TNO is providing the technology for the gasification of waste wood. The targeted annual production of approximately 18 million cubic metres is significantly higher than the production volumes of conventional green gas facilities. The green gas can be supplied to households and businesses through the existing gas infrastructure, replacing fossil natural gas.
The development of EemsGas supports the ambition to further scale up green gas production in the Netherlands. On 6 October 2026, the Dutch House of Representatives approved the bill introducing a mandatory green gas blending obligation. The bill still needs to be considered by the Senate. The proposed obligation is intended to stimulate the production and use of green gas as an alternative to fossil natural gas.
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