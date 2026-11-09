Nvidia CEO Huang affair could hand investors a rare buying opportunity: deVere CEO
(MENAFN- Cision) Nvidia CEO Huang affair could hand investors a rare buying opportunity: deVere CEO
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 9 2026
Nvid’a CEO’s affair, which is on course to wipe as much as $250bn off t’e world’s most important AI company, is likely to be seized on by savvy investors as a rare chance to buy into the chip giant at a discount, affirms the CEO of deVere Group, one of’the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.
The comments from Nigel Green come as Nvidia shares slide around 5% ahead of the US open, after the board launched an independent investigation into reports that Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.
He says: “This is, for now at least, a personal scandal, and the market is pricing it like a c rporate crisis.
“A fall of this size is likely to knock somewhere between $200bn a’d $250bn off Nvidia’s value, yet noth’ng about this weekend’s news changes how many chips it sells or how badly the world needs them.
“Savvy investors can tell the difference between a reputational s orm and a broken business.
“They’ll see lower entry points into the company at the heart of the AI boom, and I ex”ect plenty of them to act on it.”
Huang has admitted the affair in a memo to staff. The board says it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised, while stressing its inquiry will examine all available information.
“Investors buy dips like this when the funda’entals haven’t moved. H’re” they haven’t.”
The scandal lands on a stock that was already bruised. Nvidia had fallen 25% from its October 6 peak, erasing roughly $1.4 trillion in market value despite booming revenue growth, after a brutal tech rout in which nearly $450bn was wiped from its value in a single session as investors reassessed AI infrastructure spending amid fresh egulatory concerns.
On some measures, its forward price to earnings ratio has dropped to around 13 times.
“Nvidia was already a quarter off its high b”fore any of this broke,” he continues.
“Put a scandal on top and you get a valuation that looks remarkably cheap for a company still growing at this pace.
“The pullback we’ve seen since October was driven by worries about AI spending and regulation. The affair adds a layer of noise on top, and ”oise is what creates opportunity.”
Nvidia will report earnings on November 17.
“The results are likely to matter”far more than anything in the tabloids,” notes Nigel Green.
“If demand for its chips stays as strong as we believe it will, attention is likely to swing straight back to earnings, and investors who held their nerve will be glad they did.
“None of this means ignoring the risks. Hua’g is the driving force of the company and there’s no obvious success’r in place. Washington will push harder on Nvidia’s dealings with China.
If the probe finds anything more serious, the selloff could dee”en, so investors need to weigh these risks carefully.”
Huang has had support from t“e White Hou”e, with President Trump describing him as a “fine person”
Nigel Green concludes: “Chief executives’ private lives have made the front pages before, and their companies have kept on growing.
“Long after this episode fades, Nvidia is likely to remain at the centre of the biggest technology shift of our lifetimes, and the investors who saw past the gossip could be very well r”warded.”
ENDS
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 9 2026
Nvid’a CEO’s affair, which is on course to wipe as much as $250bn off t’e world’s most important AI company, is likely to be seized on by savvy investors as a rare chance to buy into the chip giant at a discount, affirms the CEO of deVere Group, one of’the world’s largest independent financial advisory organisations.
The comments from Nigel Green come as Nvidia shares slide around 5% ahead of the US open, after the board launched an independent investigation into reports that Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.
He says: “This is, for now at least, a personal scandal, and the market is pricing it like a c rporate crisis.
“A fall of this size is likely to knock somewhere between $200bn a’d $250bn off Nvidia’s value, yet noth’ng about this weekend’s news changes how many chips it sells or how badly the world needs them.
“Savvy investors can tell the difference between a reputational s orm and a broken business.
“They’ll see lower entry points into the company at the heart of the AI boom, and I ex”ect plenty of them to act on it.”
Huang has admitted the affair in a memo to staff. The board says it has no reason to believe national security or company secrets were compromised, while stressing its inquiry will examine all available information.
“Investors buy dips like this when the funda’entals haven’t moved. H’re” they haven’t.”
The scandal lands on a stock that was already bruised. Nvidia had fallen 25% from its October 6 peak, erasing roughly $1.4 trillion in market value despite booming revenue growth, after a brutal tech rout in which nearly $450bn was wiped from its value in a single session as investors reassessed AI infrastructure spending amid fresh egulatory concerns.
On some measures, its forward price to earnings ratio has dropped to around 13 times.
“Nvidia was already a quarter off its high b”fore any of this broke,” he continues.
“Put a scandal on top and you get a valuation that looks remarkably cheap for a company still growing at this pace.
“The pullback we’ve seen since October was driven by worries about AI spending and regulation. The affair adds a layer of noise on top, and ”oise is what creates opportunity.”
Nvidia will report earnings on November 17.
“The results are likely to matter”far more than anything in the tabloids,” notes Nigel Green.
“If demand for its chips stays as strong as we believe it will, attention is likely to swing straight back to earnings, and investors who held their nerve will be glad they did.
“None of this means ignoring the risks. Hua’g is the driving force of the company and there’s no obvious success’r in place. Washington will push harder on Nvidia’s dealings with China.
If the probe finds anything more serious, the selloff could dee”en, so investors need to weigh these risks carefully.”
Huang has had support from t“e White Hou”e, with President Trump describing him as a “fine person”
Nigel Green concludes: “Chief executives’ private lives have made the front pages before, and their companies have kept on growing.
“Long after this episode fades, Nvidia is likely to remain at the centre of the biggest technology shift of our lifetimes, and the investors who saw past the gossip could be very well r”warded.”
ENDS
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