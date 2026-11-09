Jordan Ahli Bank Appoints Amir AlSalous as Head of Corporate Affairs and Marketing and Member of the Executive Team
(MENAFN- Bidaya Marketing Communications) Amman, November 2026: Jordan Ahli Bank has announced the appointment of Amir AlSalous as Head of Corporate Affairs and Marketing and Member of the Executive Team. His career spans corporate affairs, marketing, corporate communications and brand management, with extensive experience acquired across banking and media institutions throughout the region
AlSalous’ experience includes establishing and leading corporate affairs and marketing functions, as well as devising the strategies and policies to support these areas, managing corporate communications and stakeholder relations and driving brand development and digital marketing. His responsibilities have also included media relations, marketing campaigns, sponsorships, partnerships, internal and external communications and ensuring that marketing and communication efforts support overall business objectives.
Commenting on the appointment, Jordan Ahli Bank CEO/General Manager, Ahmad Abu Eideh, stated, “We’re delighted to welcome Amir to Jordan Ahli Bank. His vast experience across corporate affairs, marketing, communications and brand management, combined with a strong track record in the regional banking sector, will be a valuable addition to the bank. We look forward to his contribution to advancing our priorities and supporting the continued development of our business in the period ahead.”
For his part, Amir AlSalous said, “I’m pleased to join Jordan Ahli Bank and eager to work closely with its team, drawing on my experience in marketing, communications and corporate affairs to support the bank’s strategic direction and further strengthen its engagement with various stakeholders.”
Prior to joining Jordan Ahli Bank, AlSalous served as Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer and Executive Team Member at Bank of Sharjah. He previously served as Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at INVESTBANK in the UAE and as Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Standard Chartered Middle East, covering Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and Lebanon. AlSalous earlier assumed roles in business development, sales, marketing and media, in addition to his achievements in crisis management.
AlSalous’ experience includes establishing and leading corporate affairs and marketing functions, as well as devising the strategies and policies to support these areas, managing corporate communications and stakeholder relations and driving brand development and digital marketing. His responsibilities have also included media relations, marketing campaigns, sponsorships, partnerships, internal and external communications and ensuring that marketing and communication efforts support overall business objectives.
Commenting on the appointment, Jordan Ahli Bank CEO/General Manager, Ahmad Abu Eideh, stated, “We’re delighted to welcome Amir to Jordan Ahli Bank. His vast experience across corporate affairs, marketing, communications and brand management, combined with a strong track record in the regional banking sector, will be a valuable addition to the bank. We look forward to his contribution to advancing our priorities and supporting the continued development of our business in the period ahead.”
For his part, Amir AlSalous said, “I’m pleased to join Jordan Ahli Bank and eager to work closely with its team, drawing on my experience in marketing, communications and corporate affairs to support the bank’s strategic direction and further strengthen its engagement with various stakeholders.”
Prior to joining Jordan Ahli Bank, AlSalous served as Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer and Executive Team Member at Bank of Sharjah. He previously served as Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at INVESTBANK in the UAE and as Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Standard Chartered Middle East, covering Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and Lebanon. AlSalous earlier assumed roles in business development, sales, marketing and media, in addition to his achievements in crisis management.
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