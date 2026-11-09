Millions In Gaza Require Urgent Winter Protection, Palestinian Minister Warns
(MENAFN) Approximately 2.1 million people across the Gaza Strip urgently need protection and humanitarian support as winter approaches, with widespread displacement, worsening living conditions and restrictions on aid deliveries deepening the humanitarian crisis, a Palestinian minister said Monday.
Social Development Minister Samah Hamad highlighted the growing needs during a press conference held at the Government Communication Center in Ramallah, in the central occupied West Bank.
Hamad revealed that around 30% of humanitarian relief and shelter materials remain held up at border crossings because of Israeli restrictions, preventing the supplies from reaching those in need across Gaza.
She emphasized that responding effectively to the worsening situation requires more than securing financial assistance. It is also essential to guarantee the entry of humanitarian aid, shelter equipment, winter necessities and materials needed to carry out repairs.
Social Development Minister Samah Hamad highlighted the growing needs during a press conference held at the Government Communication Center in Ramallah, in the central occupied West Bank.
Hamad revealed that around 30% of humanitarian relief and shelter materials remain held up at border crossings because of Israeli restrictions, preventing the supplies from reaching those in need across Gaza.
She emphasized that responding effectively to the worsening situation requires more than securing financial assistance. It is also essential to guarantee the entry of humanitarian aid, shelter equipment, winter necessities and materials needed to carry out repairs.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment