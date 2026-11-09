Neonc CEO Adds Another 70,000 Shares As Insider Buying Continues

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( ) - NeOnc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:NTHI) CEO Amir Heshmatpour has purchased another 70,000 shares of the company's common stock for approximately $230,510, according to a newly filed SEC Form 4.

The transactions took place on November 5 and 6, with Heshmatpour purchasing 30,000 shares at a weighted average price of approximately $3.17 on the first day and another 40,000 shares at approximately $3.39 on the second. His reported beneficial ownership increased to approximately 7.77 million shares, including holdings through affiliated entities.

This is not an isolated show of confidence. Heshmatpour has repeatedly purchased shares in the open market during 2026, including purchases in August and September. In its November 5 quarterly update, NeOnc disclosed that Heshmatpour and fellow insider Thomas C. Chen had purchased a combined 160,016 shares for approximately $629,000 following the company's positive Phase 2a NEO100 results.

The latest purchases add another $231,000 to that buying pattern and are particularly noteworthy given the company's upcoming clinical catalysts.

NeOnc is developing NEO100, an intranasal treatment candidate for recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma, and NEO212, an investigational therapy for central nervous system cancers. The company reported in August that its NEO100 Phase 2a study met its primary endpoint, achieving six-month progression-free survival of 48.9%, compared with a prespecified 20% benchmark (p=0.0047).

Updated NEO100 data and NEO212 Phase 1 findings are scheduled for presentation at the Society for Neuro-Oncology annual meeting on November 13.

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