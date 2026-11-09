Cannabix Technologies Announces Detection Of Fentanyl In Human Breath

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Successful detection of fentanyl in human breath marks a significant technical milestone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE: BLO) (OTCID: BLOZF) (Frankfurt: 8CT) (the“Company” or“Cannabix”) developer of marijuana, multi-drug, and alcohol breath testing technologies announces detection of fentanyl in human breath samples collected using the Cannabix Breath Collection Unit (“BCU”) and Breath Cartridge technology and analyzed by Omega Laboratories Inc. ("Omega") utilizing liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry ("LC-MS").

Fentanyl Detection in Breath Represents a Significant Scientific and Commercial Milestone

Fentanyl is illegal and is a highly potent synthetic opioid associated with a growing public health and workplace safety crisis across North America. The identification of fentanyl in human breath demonstrates the ability of the standardized Cannabix Breath Collection Unit ("BCU"), disposable Breath Cartridges, and associated laboratory-developed analytical methods, to capture and preserve measurable quantities of fentanyl from exhaled breath from a drug user (Figure 1 and 2). Human breath contains fentanyl at trace concentrations that are substantially lower than those typically measured in urine, oral fluid, or blood, making reliable detection dependent on highly sensitive breath collection and analytical technologies.







Figure 1. Cannabix Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC) technologies for THC and multi-drug detection.

These findings represent an important milestone in the evolution of the Cannabix BCU platform from a THC-focused technology toward a broader multi-panel breath testing platform. The results reinforce the Company's ongoing breath-based detection capabilities for multiple classes of drugs, including opioids, stimulants, and other drugs of abuse, addressing applications in workplace safety, transportation, substance-use disorder programs, pain management monitoring, forensic testing, and law enforcement. The multidrug collection capability is available with the current BCU and Multi-Drug Breath Cartridges.

"The detection of fentanyl in human breath represents a significant milestone. Compared to traditional biological samples like urine, oral fluid, or blood, human breath contains extremely low levels of fentanyl compounds. Making collection and confirmation extremely challenging. There is very limited historical research demonstrating fentanyl detection in breath, which makes these findings particularly encouraging. We believe these results further demonstrate the versatility of our technology and its applicability beyond cannabis into broader multi-drug breath testing markets," stated Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix Technologies Inc.







Figure 2. Cannabix Breath Collection Unit (BCU) and Breath Cartridge (BC) technologies.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leading developer of breath-based technologies designed to enhance public safety and reduce impairment-related risks in workplaces, law enforcement, and a range of different settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC-the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis-in breath, providing a practical solution for identifying recent marijuana use.

The BreathLogix, unmanned alcohol screening solution supports organizations in proactively monitoring alcohol impairment, strengthening safety protocols, and promoting responsible behavior. By delivering innovative, non-invasive screening tools, Cannabix aims to help reduce accidents, improve decision-making, and protect organizations, individuals and the public at large. Visit

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at ...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this release that are not purely historical in nature are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the significance of the Company's fentanyl breath detection findings; the potential application of the Company's Breath Collection Unit ("BCU"), Breath Cartridge technologies, and related analytical methods for fentanyl and other drug classes; the development of a broader multi-drug breath testing platform; potential commercial applications in workplace safety, transportation, substance-use disorder programs, pain management monitoring, forensic testing, law enforcement, and other markets; future research, validation studies, product development initiatives, regulatory developments, partnerships, commercial opportunities, and the Company's ability to advance and commercialize its breath-based technologies. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "target," "will," and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs in light of available information and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ability to replicate or further validate fentanyl detection results; limitations associated with breath-based drug testing technologies; uncertainty regarding scientific acceptance and market adoption of breath testing for fentanyl or other substances; regulatory requirements and approvals; the availability and performance of laboratory partners and other third-party service providers; intellectual property risks; technological and product development challenges; competition; changing market conditions; the availability of financing; and other risks that may affect the Company's business, operations, and development plans. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



