Continental AG To Present At The Dbvic - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference November 12Th

HANOVER, Germany, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental AG (CON, CTTAY) based in Hanover, Germany, and focused on Premium Tires Business today announced that Head of Investor Relations Max Westmeyer will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 12th, 2026. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 12th

TIME: 12:00pm ET, 6:00pm CET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About Continental AG

Continental is a leading tire manufacturer and industry specialist that develops and produces safe and convenient solutions for automotive manufacturers as well as industrial and end customers worldwide. Founded in 1871, the company generated sales of around €19.7 billion in 2025 and currently employs around 76,000 people in 54 countries and markets.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.



CONTACTS:

Continental AG

Max Westmeyer

Head of Investor Relations

T +49 511 938 13650

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Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

T (212) 652-5958 M (917) 847-6541

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