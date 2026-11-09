Metaoptics Ltd To Present At The Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference November 18Th

SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaOptics Ltd (OTCQX: MOTLY | SGX: 9MT ), based in Singapore, focused on semiconductor advanced optics metalens technology, today announced that Aloysius Chua, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 18th, 2026.

DATE: November 18th

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 23. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

Recent Company Highlights

Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) Development and Customer Engagement



MetaOptics Ltd has secured a design and evaluation order from a major U.S. semiconductor foundry customer for co-packaged optics (CPO) modules incorporating its proprietary metalens technology. The modules are expected to support both ULED and laser-based configurations for optical interconnect applications. This development marks progress in MetaOptics' efforts to integrate glass-based metalenses into next-generation optical communication systems, particularly for AI data centres and high-performance computing. The engagement provides an opportunity for customer qualification and potential future commercial adoption.

12MP Colour Metalens Milestone



MetaOptics Ltd has completed the design and fabrication-process validation of its 12-megapixel (12MP) titanium dioxide (TiO2) colour imaging metalens. Fabrication on 12-inch (300mm) glass wafers is currently underway, with optical performance testing scheduled for January 2027. This milestone represents continued progress in the development of higher-resolution metalenses using scalable semiconductor manufacturing processes, supporting potential applications in advanced imaging and consumer electronics.

Expansion into U.S. Research Institutions – Direct Laser Writer Deployments at Stanford University and the University of Arizona



MetaOptics announced plans to deploy its proprietary 4-inch Direct Laser Writer (DLW) systems at Stanford University's nano@stanford facility and the University of Arizona's Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing, with installation at the University of Arizona expected to commence in 2027. These deployments represent an important step in MetaOptics' U.S. expansion, providing platforms for advanced metalens research, rapid prototyping, and technology demonstrations within the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem. The collaborations are expected to support the development and validation of metalens technologies, including potential applications in silicon photonics and co-packaged optics (CPO), while facilitating engagement with U.S. semiconductor companies and prospective customers. These initiatives also support MetaOptics' efforts to commercialize its proprietary metalens manufacturing equipment and expand opportunities for future business growth.

About MetaOptics Ltd

MetaOptics Ltd (SGX: 9MT) is a Singapore-based deep-tech company listed on the SGX Catalist, specializing in the design, development and manufacturing of advanced metalenses and next-generation optical solutions. Leveraging its proprietary glass-based metalens technology and semiconductor manufacturing processes, MetaOptics aims to revolutionize traditional optics through miniaturization, enhanced optical performance and scalable production. The Group operates across four key business segments: metalens design and fabrication, proprietary manufacturing equipment, smart optical products and AI-powered imaging solutions. With an expanding international presence in the United States and Malaysia, MetaOptics is positioning itself as a global provider of next-generation optical technologies for applications in consumer electronics, semiconductor photonics, imaging and co-packaged optics.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

MetaOptics Ltd

Aloysius Chua

CEO

+6594514447

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Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

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