INEO Tech Corp. To Present At Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference On November 19

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask INEO management questions in real time. An archived webcast will also be available following the event for investors unable to attend the live presentation.

Investors are encouraged to pre-register and complete the online system check to facilitate participation and receive conference updates.

For additional information, visit .

Recent Company Highlights



Accelerating Revenue Growth: INEO recently announced preliminary first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue exceeding $1.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of more than 350% and sequential growth of more than 25% from its previous record quarter.

Improving Operating Performance: Preliminary first-quarter Adjusted EBITDA approached break-even, with an estimated range of negative $50,000 to positive $50,000, reflecting significant progress in the Company's operating performance. Expanding International Deployments: Growing deployments of INEO's patented Welcoming Systems in the United Kingdom are supporting an expanding installed base and creating opportunities for recurring platform services, retail analytics and digital retail media revenue.



The Company's preliminary first-quarter fiscal 2027 financial information is unaudited and subject to completion of normal quarter-end closing and review procedures. Final results may differ. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure.

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V: INEO; OTCQB: INEOF; FSE: 0OQ)

INEO builds connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail.

The Company's patented technology combines electronic article surveillance, digital display screens, edge processing and cloud-based services into one managed front-of-store system. INEO's platform helps retailers address loss prevention, retail media, analytics, remote monitoring and operational visibility through infrastructure positioned at one of the most important locations in retail, the store entrance.

INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol“INEO”, on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol“INEOF” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“0OQ”.

For more information, visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure which does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning the Company's participation in the conference, international deployments, recurring revenue opportunities and future business growth.

Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. INEO undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

INEO Tech Corp.

Kyle Hall

Chief Executive Officer

604-244-1895

...



Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

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