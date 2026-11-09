Kinetiq Launches Elysium Public Mainnet, A High-Performance Layer 2 Built For Hyperliquid

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elysium brings 100ms blocks and a 300 Mgas/s execution target to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, with HYPE as native gas, and 50% of sequencer revenue directed to buying back Kinetiq's native token, KNTQ.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kinetiq announced the public mainnet launch of Elysium, a high-performance Layer 2 built for the Hyperliquid ecosystem atop of the Arbitrum Platform. Elysium settles to HyperEVM, runs alongside HyperCore, and uses HYPE as its native gas token. With 100 millisecond blocks and an execution target of 300 Mgas per second, Elysium delivers 600x the throughput of HyperEVM's big blocks, while keeping assets, settlement, and market structure inside Hyperliquid.

HyperEVM was deliberately designed with a dual block architecture so that activity fits within HyperCore's block production sequence. That design keeps the core chain and exchange efficient, but limits the throughput available for sustained trading and general purpose activity on the HyperEVM itself. Elysium was built to carry that load. High-frequency trading systems and professional market-making AMMs are just some of its flagship use cases, and the chain supports the full range of DeFi, including spot AMMs, PropAMMs, token launch infrastructure, lending, derivatives, structured products and more.

“Hyperliquid has proven that onchain markets can compete with the best venues in the world,” said Justin Greenberg, CTO and Co-Founder at Kinetiq.“Elysium gives builders the throughput and capacity to put programmable execution right next to that liquidity, without leaving the ecosystem or holding a new token. Every application that succeeds on Elysium makes the broader Hyperliquid economy significantly larger.”

Elysium is a standard EVM built atop of the Arbitrum Platform and operated with Conduit. Solidity and Vyper contracts compile unchanged, and developers can deploy with the tools they already use, including Foundry, Hardhat, viem, and ethers. HYPE moves between HyperEVM and Elysium on a 1:1 basis as native gas, with no wrapper token. Any HyperEVM ERC-20 can bridge to Elysium permissionlessly, and tokens launched on Elysium can bridge back to HyperEVM and effectively graduate to HyperCore spot markets.

“Hyperliquid has established itself as the home of perpetual markets. With Elysium, that vision expands towards becoming the home of onchain finance,” said Andrew Huang, CEO and Founder of Conduit.“Kinetiq has designed Elysium to strengthen the broader Hyperliquid ecosystem, while Conduit provides the high-performance infrastructure to power future growth.”

Kinetiq will direct 50% of Elysium sequencer revenue to buying back KNTQ, its native token, tying network activity on Elysium directly to KNTQ.

To reward the teams that bring activity to the network, Kinetiq has committed 25% of Elysium sequencer revenue to builders whose applications drive blockspace demand. Teams can direct that allocation toward user incentives, liquidity programs, fee rebates, or new application-level mechanisms, giving them a recurring share of the value they create rather than a one-time grant.

“The programmable economy gives businesses control over how their products run and how their growth creates value,” said Steven Goldfeder, CEO, Offchain.“With the Arbitrum Platform, Kinetiq is putting that into practice: configuring Elysium's execution for trading applications and sharing revenue with the builders driving its growth.”

Elysium is designed so that its growth adds value to Hyperliquid rather than drawing from it. Net-new USDC brought onto Elysium remains backed on HyperEVM, expanding the stablecoin base on which Hyperliquid earns reserve yield via AQAv2. As liquidity on Elysium deepens, price differences between Elysium markets and HyperCore order books create arbitrage that generates additional HyperCore trading volume and fees.

In a scheduled network upgrade following launch, Elysium will add native read and write access to HyperCore. Smart contracts will be able to read live HyperCore order book depth, prices, balances, and positions directly onchain, and submit trades to users' own HyperCore accounts through revocable, trade-only agents in 100 milliseconds.

“Elysium extends what builders can do on Hyperliquid. It will let any smart contract read Hyperliquid's live order books and trade against them in about 100 milliseconds, with no oracle in the middle. That opens the door to market makers that requote every block, lending markets that liquidate on real Hyperliquid prices, and vaults that hedge on HyperCore while users keep custody. As Elysium's primary infrastructure provider, Alchemy gives those teams the low-latency access they need from day one,” said Surag Sheth, Head of Partnerships at Alchemy.

“Elysium is built for trading, and the Uniswap Protocol is part of its infrastructure from day one. Anyone can create a market or provide liquidity, and hooks give teams a platform to build on. When Elysium adds native access to HyperCore, developers will have even more ways to innovate, including markets that respond to live trading data,” said Ken Ng, Head of Ecosystem at Uniswap Labs.

Elysium launches with infrastructure and application partners including Alchemy, Arbitrum, Conduit, and Uniswap.

Availability

Elysium is available today. Chain details, RPC endpoints, the block explorer, and bridge access are available at , and developer documentation is available at . Follow @Enter_Elysium on X for updates.

About Elysium

Elysium is a high-performance Layer 2 for the Hyperliquid ecosystem, built by Kinetiq. It settles to HyperEVM, uses HYPE as its native gas token, and is designed for trading, market making, and general-purpose DeFi applications that need low latency and high throughput. Learn more at .

About Kinetiq

Kinetiq builds core infrastructure for the Hyperliquid ecosystem, including kHYPE, the largest liquid staking protocol on Hyperliquid; Markets.xyz by Kinetiq, a 24/7 multi-asset trading platform; and Elysium, the Layer 2 for Hyperliquid. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Justin Greenberg

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