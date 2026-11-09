National NP Week Celebrates Nurse Practitioners As A Powerful Force In American Health Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, TEXAS, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Communities across the country are joining the American Association of Nurse Practitioners(AANP) in celebrating National Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 8-14, recognizing the more than 461,000 licensed nurse practitioners (NPs) who provide high-quality, patient-centered care to millions of Americans.

Governors, mayors and other public officials from coast to coast have issued proclamations honoring NP Week and recognizing the contributions NPs make to patients and communities. The nationwide celebration comes during another landmark year for the profession, which U.S. News & World Report named the No. 1 Job in America for the third consecutive year.

“NP Week is about recognizing the extraordinary impact nurse practitioners have on patients every day,” said AANP President Valerie Fuller, PhD, DNP.“NPs are caring for patients, helping families navigate important health decisions and bringing high-quality care closer to home. With more than 461,000 NPs across the country, our profession continues to grow and help shape the future of health care.”

For more than 60 years, NPs have cared for patients at every stage of life, providing primary, acute and specialty care. Today, NPs conduct nearly a billion patient visits annually and practice in communities and health care settings across the country, including clinics, hospitals, emergency rooms, urgent care centers, nursing homes and private practices.

NPs evaluate patients, order and interpret diagnostic tests, diagnose illnesses, prescribe medications, manage chronic conditions and provide preventive care. Their advanced clinical expertise, combined with a strong emphasis on listening to patients and helping them manage their health, has made NPs an increasingly important part of the nation's health care workforce.

The demand for NPs continues to grow, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects NP employment will grow 41% between 2025 and 2035, faster than any other occupation.

“This incredible growth reflects the strong demand for NPs and the important role they play in caring for patients across the country,” Fuller said.“As America's health care needs continue to increase, nurse practitioners are ready to meet patients where they are and help ensure they have access to timely, high-quality care.”

National NP Week is held annually during the second week of November to raise awareness of the NP role and recognize the exceptional care NPs provide. To learn more about National NP Week and the NP profession, visit npweek.aanp.org

About the American Association of Nurse Practitioners®

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization representing the interests of nurse practitioners (NPs) and NP students in the United States. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP advances health policy and promotes excellence in practice, education and research to support high-quality, patient-centered care. Learn more at aanp.org.

CONTACT: Bryan Black American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP)...