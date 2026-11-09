Itron Brings Grid Edge Intelligence To EMEA To Extend Visibility Across The Low-Voltage Grid

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portfolio Helps Utilities Improve Reliability, Optimize Grid Capacity and Prepare for Growing Electrification



Itron introduces its Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio to EMEA, extending intelligence closer to where grid conditions are changing.

MID-compliant Itron Riva grid edge devices provide distributed intelligence with high-frequency sensing and edge processing. Utilities can gain greater low-voltage network awareness to improve reliability, utilize existing grid capacity and support electrification and DER integration.



LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), the intelligent infrastructure provider for modern energy and water management, announced the availability of its Grid Edge Intelligence (GEI) portfolio for utilities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), including newly launched Itron Riva grid edge devices that are MID and IEC-compliant, and associated distributed intelligence applications and supporting software. Itron's GEI portfolio enables utilities with a secure, affordable approach to gaining greater visibility into low-voltage networks, improving reliability, optimizing existing grid capacity and supporting electrification initiatives. The portfolio builds on Itron's global grid edge expertise and proven technology, with more than 19 million distributed intelligence endpoints shipped to date.

Glitre Nett (formerly Norgesnett), electricity provider to 425,000 customers in Norway, is among the first utilities in the region to embrace Itron's vision for grid edge intelligence, using its existing advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) as a foundation for greater intelligence and visibility into grid operations.

Electricity distribution networks across Europe are becoming more dynamic as electrification, distributed energy resources (DERs), electric vehicle and changing energy consumption patterns place new demands on low-voltage networks. As of mid-2026, the European Commission reported grid connection queues in at least 16 EU countries. At the same time, the International Energy Agency projects that European Union electricity demand will grow approximately 2.3% annually through 2030. These trends are putting greater pressure on existing grid infrastructure as utilities work to accommodate growing electricity demand and generation while maintaining reliability.

Itron is introducing proven GEI technology to EMEA, building on deployments of millions of intelligent devices globally and experience applying intelligence at the grid edge. Based on industry estimates, utilities that adopt Itron's GEI portfolio will be able to realize an average reduction of outage minutes by 10% and an increase of capacity by up to 20% through improved asset utilization. Itron has customer-validated measures of savings ranging from six to 12 minutes of SAIDI improvement (8-15% improvement for a utility with 75-80 minutes annual SAIDI). Based upon industry-accepted economic impact models, a North American utility serving 1 million customers could realize an estimated $40 million to $90 million in annual business value through shorter outages, fewer interruptions and more efficient grid operations.

Through a combination of intelligent metering, distributed intelligence, edge analytics, secure communications and intelligent orchestration, Itron provides utilities with more timely and granular insight into low-voltage network conditions while simultaneously enabling utilities with a secure and affordable path to gaining more value from existing grid infrastructure. By applying intelligence closer to where grid conditions are changing, utilities can identify outages, voltage issues and emerging capacity constraints earlier and turn grid edge data into actionable operational insight.

Central to Itron's GEI portfolio are the Itron Riva grid edge devices for EMEA, which serve as intelligent endpoints at the grid edge. With high-frequency sensing and edge processing capabilities, DI-enabled Itron Riva devices allow distributed intelligence applications to run directly at the endpoint. Each deployed endpoint can become part of a distributed sensing and intelligence layer across the low-voltage network, with increasingly granular operational insight as deployment coverage expands.

Itron's GEI portfolio helps utilities address critical operational and planning priorities, including:



Operational awareness: Provides more granular visibility into low-voltage network conditions, helping utilities better understand transformer loading, outages, voltage performance and emerging constraints.

Safety and reliability: Enables earlier awareness of outages and abnormal grid conditions to support more effective response and reliable grid operations.

Capacity utilization and affordability: Helps utilities identify where grid capacity is available, where intervention is required and where reinforcement should be prioritized, enabling a more affordable approach to grid modernization. Electrification and DER readiness: Helps utilities understand changing grid conditions and load profiles as electric vehicles, electrified heating and distributed energy resources introduce new demand and generation at the grid edge.

Unlike traditional AMI environments that depend primarily on centralized data collection and retrospective analysis, Itron's GEI portfolio allows utilities to distribute sensing, intelligence and applications closer to where grid conditions occur. By building on existing AMI and enabling utilities to progressively add DI applications as new use cases emerge, Itron provides a practical, affordable path to grid modernization without requiring utilities to address every use case at once. This approach allows utilities to unlock additional value from the same infrastructure as priorities, budgets and business requirements evolve.

“For Glitre Nett, grid modernization means turning network data into practical insight,” said Simon Werner, senior engineer, smart metering & grid edge innovations at Glitre Nett.“Working with Itron, we are extending visibility into our low-voltage network so we can better understand changing conditions and respond to emerging challenges. This approach gives us a foundation to support reliable service today and add new capabilities as electrification and customer needs evolve.”

“As low-voltage networks become more dynamic, utilities need intelligence closer to where grid conditions are changing,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron.“Itron's grid edge intelligence portfolio helps utilities like Glitre Nett turn AMI into a secure operational platform to help see, decide and act closer to the point of impact. With more timely, granular insight, distribution system operators can better understand where capacity is constrained, where existing infrastructure can be better utilized and where reinforcement should be prioritized, while progressively adding new cost-effective capabilities as their needs evolve.”

“Across EMEA, utilities are working to accommodate electrification while making the most of their existing grid infrastructure,” said Benjamin Chasles, vice president of sales for EMEA at Itron.“We appreciate Glitre Nett's confidence in Itron and the opportunity to support its grid modernization journey. Our Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio gives utilities a practical path to extend the value of AMI into low-voltage grid operations. By combining greater network visibility with the flexibility to add capabilities over time, we can help utilities address local priorities and modernize at a pace that fits their operational needs.”

Portfolio Components

Itron's Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio for EMEA includes:



Itron Riva grid edge devices: DI-enabled intelligent endpoints that provide high-frequency sensing and edge processing, enabling distributed intelligence applications to run directly at the grid edge. The meters comply with the European Union's Measuring Instruments Directive (Directive 2014/32/EU) and with standards set by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

Distributed intelligence applications and Itron's Intelligent Edge Operating System: Enable multiple applications to run at the grid edge, allowing utilities to add capabilities as operational needs evolve.

UtilityIQ: Supports management and orchestration of Itron's intelligent infrastructure and integration with utility enterprise systems.

Secure communications and connectivity infrastructure: Flexible, multi-transport architecture, including RF mesh, cellular, PLC and more, connects intelligent endpoints, applications and utility systems across the Grid Edge Intelligence platform. Open ecosystem interoperability: Supports diverse metering environments, standards-based integration and third-party applications, giving utilities greater technology choice and flexibility as grid requirements evolve.



Availability

Itron's Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio is available across EMEA electricity distribution markets. To learn more, visit Itron in stand B2 at Enlit Europe 2026 in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 10-12, or visit the solution page.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: .

Itron®, the Itron Logo, Riva, and UtilityIQ are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

...

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

...

Itron, Inc.



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