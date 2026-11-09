The Dairy Alliance Puts Randy Davis Memorial Milk Fund On The Big Screen

Movie theater campaign focuses on Tennessee's food insecurity and how Davis Brothers Dairy is making a difference to fight hunger.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Dairy Alliance is bringing a Tennessee dairy family's story of community care to the big screen through pre-screening advertisements highlighting the Randy Davis Memorial Milk Fund. Running in select Tennessee movie theaters through January 3, 2027, the ads invite audiences to help carry forward a dairy farmer's mission to provide real dairy milk to neighbors facing food insecurity.The 30-second video features a clip from the“From Our Farm to Your Family” campaign with Sam Craun, Randy Davis's daughter and co-owner of Davis Brothers Dairy. In the video, Craun reflects on her father's dedication to making milk available to people who may not be able to afford it and her commitment to continuing his work.“Dairy farmers' commitment to their communities extends well beyond the farm, and Davis Brothers Dairy exemplifies this,” said Farrah Newberry, CEO of The Dairy Alliance.“In their home state of Tennessee, one in six people are food insecure. By sharing Sam's story, we hope to inspire moviegoers to help carry on Randy's legacy and support access to milk for families in their own communities.”A dairy farmer's legacy of giving backRandy Davis and his brother started Davis Brothers Dairy in Philadelphia, Tennessee, in 1984. In 2011, Randy began organizing milk drives around Knoxville, raising money to provide fresh milk to local families. Following his passing in 2016, his family established the Randy Davis Memorial Milk Fund to continue his work.“When my dad was alive, he was very passionate about getting milk to people who may not be able to afford it,” said Craun in the video.“I do it for him. I do it in his memory.”Today, the fund helps provide milk to food pantries across East Tennessee. Donations support bulk milk purchases, and volunteers deliver the milk to local pantries, where families can take home a fresh gallon. Since 2023, the Davis family has purchased more than 6,500 gallons of milk for those in need.Help carry Randy's legacy forwardFor Sam Craun, every gallon of milk shared honors her father and continues the work he cared so deeply about. By supporting the Randy Davis Memorial Milk Fund, moviegoers will keep his spirit of generosity alive, bringing fresh milk to a family table and reminding neighbors facing difficult times that their community cares.To watch the video, learn more about the Randy Davis Memorial Milk Fund, or make a donation, visit donateagallonofmilk.For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit thedairyalliance or follow @TheDairyAlliance on Facebook and Instagram.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and raise awareness of the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Kim Miller

Ink Link Marketing

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The Dairy Alliance Puts Randy Davis Memorial Milk Fund on the Big Screen News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 09, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Movie Industry



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