Summit Access & Security Deepens Greater Philadelphia Presence With Addition Of Mccausland Lock Service

Acquisition of fifth-generation Delaware County locksmith business expands Summit's Mid-Atlantic presence and adds a Prospect Park storefront

- Sean O'Hayre, CEO & President of Summit Access & Security

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Summit Access & Security (formerly IML Security), a leading provider of comprehensive security solutions and physical security integration, has announced that McCausland Lock Service of Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, has joined the company. The addition gives Summit a long-established storefront in Delaware County, deepens its reach across Greater Philadelphia, and opens Summit's full range of access control and physical security services to McCausland's customers. McCausland is Summit's third acquisition in 2026.

Led by Tom McCausland, a fifth-generation locksmith, and his daughter Chrissy, McCausland Lock Service is known for residential, commercial and automotive locksmithing, from car key programming and master key systems to panic bars, mag locks and hard-to-find“challenge” keys.

“McCausland's has earned the trust of the Philadelphia community one customer at a time, and that doesn't happen by accident or overnight,” said Sean O'Hayre, CEO & President of Summit Access & Security.“Tom and Chrissy have built a business their customers trust and their team is proud of-and that's exactly what we stand for at Summit Access & Security. We're thrilled to have the whole McCausland team join Summit, and the best is still ahead!”

Tom McCausland will remain involved during the transition, working alongside Summit to ensure continuity for customers and employees. Chrissy and the entire McCausland team, including its technicians, have joined Summit as employees. The retail shop at 1101 Lincoln Avenue in Prospect Park will continue offering automotive key and fob programming, hardware and security products.

“My family has been working with this community for generations, and our customers are our neighbors,” said Tom McCausland.“Joining Summit means our team and our shop stays right here on Lincoln Avenue. The people who count on us now get a lot more under one roof, from the same faces they already know.”

The acquisition also expands the services available to McCausland's existing customers, who will now have access to Summit's broader capabilities, including AAADM-certified automatic door systems, safes and vaults, commercial door hardware, access control, CCTV and video surveillance. As Summit employees, the McCausland team gains access to Summit's career pathways, from locksmithing into access control and safe and vault specialization, along with Summit's training, including management trainee and apprentice programs.

The acquisition is the latest step in a run of growth that recently brought Top Security Locksmiths of Point Pleasant, NJ, and Monaco Lock Company of Jersey City, NJ, into the company as Summit builds out service from Maine to Virginia.

About Summit Access & Security

Summit Access & Security (formerly IML Security) designs, installs and services access control and physical security systems for financial institutions, healthcare facilities, schools, supermarkets, retailers and industrial facilities. Services include access control and master key systems, specialized entry systems, door repair and preventative maintenance, ADA entry compliance, storefront glass solutions, vaults and safes, drive-up banking equipment, cash handling systems, and 24/7 emergency service. The company is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York. summitaccessandsecurity

About McCausland Lock Service

McCausland Lock Service is a family-run locksmith in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, led by fifth-generation locksmith Tom McCausland and his daughter Chrissy from their storefront at 1101 Lincoln Avenue in Prospect Park. McCausland is known for residential, commercial and automotive locksmithing, including car key programming, master key systems, panic bars and mag locks and hard-to-find“challenge” keys. The company also offers access control and security camera systems.

Michelle Andre

Andre Marketing

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Summit Access & Security Deepens Greater Philadelphia Presence With Addition of McCausland Lock Service News Provided By Andre Marketing & Design November 09, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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