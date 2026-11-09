Canberra Corporation Announces Key Leadership Changes

Appointments strengthen operations and sales as the Toledo company continues to invest in growth and innovation.

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canberra Corporation has announced several key leadership changes across operations and sales, strengthening the company's executive team as it continues to focus on growth, innovation and customer service for decades to come.The appointments recognize the experience and contributions of four leaders while bringing greater definition to key areas of the business. The changes also reflect Canberra's commitment to developing leadership talent and maintaining the values that have guided the family-owned company for more than 60 years.Christopher "CJ" Yacko has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer. A member of the Canberra team since 2005, CJ previously served as vice president of operations before being named chief operating officer in 2023. In his expanded role, he will continue overseeing the company's operations, advancing manufacturing capabilities and maintaining the quality, service and reliability customers expect.B. Chase Yacko has been promoted to chief revenue officer. Chase will lead Canberra's sales and marketing strategy, focusing on revenue growth, new innovations, category expansion, customer development and expanding the company's market presence. His leadership and understanding of the business will help guide these efforts while strengthening long-term customer partnerships.Todd Schimmoeller has been named vice president of corporate accounts. Todd joined Canberra in 1994 as a regional sales manager and has held several leadership positions, including senior vice president and president. In his new role, he will leverage his extensive industry experience to strengthen customer relationships, mentor the sales team and identify new opportunities in the marketplace.Sean Melvin has been promoted to vice president of corporate accounts. Sean will oversee Canberra's corporate accounts, strengthening relationships with key customers across the country. His customer-focused approach and sales leadership will support the continued growth of this important segment of the business."Canberra's success has always been built on our people, our relationships and our commitment to doing what's right for our customers," said Bruce Yacko, chairman and CEO of Canberra Corporation. "These leadership changes recognize individuals who have made meaningful contributions to our company and who share our commitment to excellence, a culture of respect and accountability. I'm confident their experience and leadership will help guide Canberra as we continue to grow and evolve."The appointments position Canberra for continued growth while reinforcing its commitment to innovation, operational excellence and long-term customer relationships. As the company builds on its history in Toledo, the expanded roles of CJ and Chase Yacko also represent the growing involvement of the third generation of family leadership.###About Canberra CorporationCanberra Corporation is a third-generation, family-owned company with more than 60 years of experience in the cleaning industry. Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Canberra is a recognized leader in cleaning chemical manufacturing, product innovation and technology with customer-driven services for the commercial, institutional, industrial and retail markets.

Courtney Ryan

Canberra Corporation

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Canberra Corporation Announces Key Leadership Changes News Provided By Agility PR Solutions November 09, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.