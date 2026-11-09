Macomb Chiropractor Says Many Headaches Begin In The Neck, Not The Head

Many headaches begin in the neck, where irritated nerves can send pain into the head.

Dr. Pavel Bence explains why many people treat headache pain instead of its cause, and how a 30-second spinal scan helps him decide where to look.

MACOMB, MI, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- About one in six American adults reports a migraine or severe headache, according to a systematic review of national health survey data. For many of them, the "solution" is the same every time: a pill, a dark room, and hope that it passes.

Dr. Pavel Bence has spent more than 40 years asking a different question. "A headache is a symptom," says Dr. Bence, DC, CCWP, of Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center in Macomb, Michigan. "I want to know why you're having it!"

Can Neck Problems Cause Headaches?

For many of his patients, the answer leads to the neck. Cervicogenic headaches begin in the neck even though the pain is felt in the head. They often start near the base of the skull and move forward, and they tend to come with stiffness, reduced movement, and pain that worsens after long stretches of sitting or screen time. The neck holds up a head that weighs about 12 pounds while still turning freely in every direction. When its joints stiffen, its muscles tighten, and the nerves of the upper neck become irritated, that strain surfaces as head pain.

Modern habits add to the load. Bence Chiropractic recently warned about rising tech neck cases among teens and twenty-somethings. Headaches have always been common, Dr. Bence says, because "it's a very stressful world in work and finances," but hours at a screen pile on neck strain, tense muscles, eye strain, and workstations that were never set up properly. "Children shouldn't be spending hours sitting with their head looking down," he adds.

Are Migraines, Tension Headaches, and Jaw-Related Headaches Different?

They are, and each calls for a different approach. Migraines often bring nausea and sensitivity to light, and some arrive with an aura, such as visual disturbances; many people need a dark room to wait them out. Tension headaches and headaches tied to jaw dysfunction are also common. "There's a delicate, intricate relationship between the neck and TMJ joint," Dr. Bence explains. The same nerves from the upper neck supply the jaw, so he usually treats both areas together through the practice's TMJ and jaw pain care. When a migraine involves the neck, he uses an upper-neck technique called the Toggle.

Some of the most stubborn headaches begin after a car accident, often weeks before anyone connects the two. "I've seen it over 40 years," Dr. Bence says. "They come in a month later with all kinds of problems, and it traces directly back to that accident." That's why the practice's auto accident care starts with a full evaluation, even when the patient feels fine.

How Does a Spinal Scan Help Pinpoint Headache Causes?

To add objective information to the evaluation, Bence Chiropractic uses a thermal scanner called the Insight Subluxation Station. A sensor travels the length of the spine in under 30 seconds, comparing skin temperature on the left and right sides; a difference between the two points to a level where the nervous system is under stress.

For headaches, Dr. Bence pays particular attention to the top of the neck. In one recent TMJ patient, the scan showed a difference of three to four degrees between the left and right sides at the uppermost levels. He treats the scan as a guide, not a verdict, reading it alongside posture, hands-on examination, and X-rays when they're needed. Patients see their own results on screen, which helps them understand where the stress is and follow their progress.

What Does Headache Care at Bence Chiropractic Involve?

Headache care is tailored to each person and can include adjustments, massage therapy, stretching, and posture work. Some patients feel a difference right away. Others, especially those with long-standing headaches, take longer; Dr. Bence says many notice changes after five or six visits. He rescans after about 10 to 12 visits and looks at the trend, since stress, sleep, and diet shift the readings from day to day.

Between visits, small habits help: screens at eye level, regular breaks to look up and roll the shoulders, and a pillow that supports the natural curve of the neck. Noting when headaches start and what was happening at the time can also reveal patterns, such as pain that follows a long drive or a day at the computer. "I don't want you to simply feel better for a few hours," Dr. Bence says. His aim is to find what keeps bringing the headaches back.

When Is a Headache an Emergency?

Some headaches call for emergency care first. A sudden, unusually severe headache, a headache after significant head trauma, or a headache with confusion, weakness, difficulty speaking, seizures, fainting, high fever, or significant vision changes needs immediate medical evaluation.

About Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center

Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center is a family chiropractic practice at 46857 Garfield Rd. in Macomb, Michigan, serving patients from Sterling Heights, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Utica, and surrounding communities. Dr. Pavel Bence, DC, CCWP, has more than 40 years of experience and is certified in trauma care, TMJ treatment, ADHD care, and spinal biomechanics. He sees patients in English, Serbo-Croatian, and Slovak. New patients can come in for a $99 visit that includes a consultation, exam, findings, and X-rays if needed, with no referral required. Call (586) 978-9900 or visit bencechiro. This release is for educational purposes and is not a substitute for medical advice.

Caroline Bence

Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center

+1 586-978-9900

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Macomb Chiropractor Says Many Headaches Begin in the Neck, Not the Head News Provided By Bence Chiropractic Wellness Center November 09, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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