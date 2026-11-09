Odisha: 3,300 Sailor Trainees To Join Passing Out Parade At INS Chilka On Nov 13

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Over 3,300 sailor trainees will pass out from INS Chilka, the Indian Navy's training establishment in Odisha, on November 13, an Indian Navy official said on Sunday.

INS Chilka will conduct the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the ninth batch of Agniveers of the Indian Navy and Naviks of the Indian Coast Guard with Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of the Naval Staff, as the Chief Guest and reviewing officer of the parade, the official said in a statement.

The parade will mark the successful completion of 16 weeks of ab-initio training by over 3,300 trainees, making it the largest batch to pass out from INS Chilka, the statement said.

The parade will mark the culmination of an intensive training programme designed to transform young recruits into disciplined, physically agile, mentally resilient and professionally competent sea warriors, it said.

The training curriculum integrates academics, physical conditioning, swimming, parade training, outdoor activities and camp, providing a holistic foundation for the trainees' professional journey, it said.

Equal emphasis is laid on character building, leadership, discipline, camaraderie and teamwork, while instilling the core naval values of duty, honour and courage, it said.

The Passing Out Parade will be a moment of pride and accomplishment for the trainees, as their families witness the culmination of the training journey and the beginning of a new career. Besides this, Naval veterans and distinguished guests will also be present for the occasion, said the Indian Navy.

The Valedictory Function will be presided over by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, the statement said.

Awards will be presented to meritorious trainees, the champion division and best instructor in recognition of their exemplary performance and contribution to training. The event will also witness the unveiling of 'Ankur', the bilingual trainees' magazine, it said.

The Passing Out Parade will be streamed live on the Indian Navy's official social media platforms, enabling citizens across the country to witness the occasion, it said.