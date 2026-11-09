CM Satheesan Wants Scrutiny Of Ex-KSEB Chief's Power Crisis Warning

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 (IANS) In a significant turn in Kerala's power purchase controversy, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan has sought an examination of a warning by former KSEB Chairman M.G. Rajamanickam about an impending power crisis, even as the incumbent has told him that the state will not need to buy electricity from outside for the next two months.

KSEB Chairman N. Prasanth and his team conveyed the latest assessment to Satheesan at a meeting on Monday.

With no immediate shortage expected, the government has decided against entering into any fresh short-term power purchase agreement through the Green Energy Open Access (GNA) platform for the time being.

The Chief Minister has directed officials to examine the circumstances in which Rajamanickam had warned that power cuts would become unavoidable unless an immediate purchase agreement was finalised.

Rajamanickam was shifted out as KSEB Chairman when the controversy over the proposed purchase of 500 MW through GNA was at its peak earlier this month.

Satheesan reportedly wants to know what prompted the urgency and whether there was sufficient justification for pressing for an immediate power purchase.

He has also questioned why the state was under pressure to purchase electricity from Himachal Pradesh if there was no immediate shortage.

The latest assessment has added a new dimension to the political battle between the ruling UDF and the Opposition over the power purchase issue.

Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan had accused the government of creating an artificial power crisis to justify the GNA arrangement.

Satheesan had rejected the charge and maintained that the state faced a genuine shortage.

BJP MLA V. Muraleedharan on Monday had also questioned the decision to purchase power through a private platform without transparent tender procedures.

He sought an explanation on why the government had not pursued an agreement with Himachal Pradesh.

The proposed GNA purchase had triggered controversy over the absence of transparent tender procedures and prior approval from the State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

With the new KSEB leadership now ruling out the need for outside power for two months, the government faces questions over the basis of the earlier urgency and the circumstances surrounding the proposed deal.