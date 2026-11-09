Danish Students Protest Grant Reductions as Government Prioritizes Defense Spending
(MENAFN) Students in Denmark are protesting proposed cuts to financial assistance that has supported university and college students with their living expenses for more than 50 years.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's center-left coalition is seeking to reduce grants for thousands of students who live with their parents, with the savings intended to help finance other government priorities, including increased defense expenditure to fulfill Denmark's NATO commitments.
The proposed changes are expected to affect approximately 22,000 students, according to estimates from the Ministry of Higher Education. Around 14,000 could lose their financial support completely, while another 8,000 would face reduced payments.
For young people affected by the proposal, the decision has raised concerns about the government's commitment to supporting students, particularly after years of political acknowledgment of the difficulties they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vivi, an 18-year-old student, said the planned reductions contradict previous political statements recognizing the challenges faced by younger generations.
“And then they keep talking about how bad it is, but then they keep cutting our resources, cutting our funds,” Vivi said. “It feels like a really big break of trust, and for a lot of us, it's just – it's been too much.”
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's center-left coalition is seeking to reduce grants for thousands of students who live with their parents, with the savings intended to help finance other government priorities, including increased defense expenditure to fulfill Denmark's NATO commitments.
The proposed changes are expected to affect approximately 22,000 students, according to estimates from the Ministry of Higher Education. Around 14,000 could lose their financial support completely, while another 8,000 would face reduced payments.
For young people affected by the proposal, the decision has raised concerns about the government's commitment to supporting students, particularly after years of political acknowledgment of the difficulties they experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vivi, an 18-year-old student, said the planned reductions contradict previous political statements recognizing the challenges faced by younger generations.
“And then they keep talking about how bad it is, but then they keep cutting our resources, cutting our funds,” Vivi said. “It feels like a really big break of trust, and for a lot of us, it's just – it's been too much.”
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