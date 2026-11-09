Rosneft Imposes Fuel Purchase Limits Across Russian Filling Stations
(MENAFN) Russian energy company Rosneft is introducing restrictions on fuel purchases at its filling stations throughout the country, as Ukrainian drone strikes continue to disrupt Russia's oil-refining industry, authorities in the Zabaykalsky region announced.
"Rosneft is introducing restrictions in all regions of the country (30 liters in the city, 50 on the highway)," the region's Economic Development Ministry said on the Russian social media platform Max.
Under the measures, motorists in Zabaykalsky are permitted to purchase up to 50 liters of fuel, while sales of fuel in portable containers have been banned.
Similar restrictions have also been reported at Rosneft stations in the Republic of Buryatia and the Republic of Karelia.
Other reports have indicated that fuel purchase limits are being applied in several additional locations, including the Arkhangelsk, Penza and Novosibirsk regions, as well as the city of Krasnoyarsk.
The measures come as repeated Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russian oil refineries continue to affect the country's refining operations, creating disruptions to domestic fuel production and distribution.
"Rosneft is introducing restrictions in all regions of the country (30 liters in the city, 50 on the highway)," the region's Economic Development Ministry said on the Russian social media platform Max.
Under the measures, motorists in Zabaykalsky are permitted to purchase up to 50 liters of fuel, while sales of fuel in portable containers have been banned.
Similar restrictions have also been reported at Rosneft stations in the Republic of Buryatia and the Republic of Karelia.
Other reports have indicated that fuel purchase limits are being applied in several additional locations, including the Arkhangelsk, Penza and Novosibirsk regions, as well as the city of Krasnoyarsk.
The measures come as repeated Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russian oil refineries continue to affect the country's refining operations, creating disruptions to domestic fuel production and distribution.
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