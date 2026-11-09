Warsaw Protesters Challenge Potential Polish Defense Deal with Palantir
(MENAFN) Demonstrators took to the streets of Poland's capital, Warsaw, on Sunday to oppose possible cooperation between the country's Defense Ministry and US technology company Palantir, expressing concerns over the security and handling of sensitive military information.
Protesters raised questions about which parties would be granted access to military data, where the information would be stored and whether Poland would retain full control over the technology involved.
The demonstrators marched toward the Presidential Palace, calling on President Karol Nawrocki to commission an independent examination of the security risks associated with the proposed partnership.
They also called for comprehensive legal and technical assessments before any deal is finalized, alongside greater public transparency and parliamentary oversight.
Poland's Defense Ministry has been in discussions with Palantir since 2024. In October 2025, the two sides signed a nonbinding letter of intent regarding the potential adoption of the company's Maven military software.
Despite these discussions, no final agreement has been reached.
Established in 2003, Palantir specializes in developing data analytics platforms used by military organizations, intelligence agencies and government institutions.
The company's software has attracted criticism in several European countries, particularly over concerns involving personal privacy, surveillance practices and the potential reliance of European governments on US-developed technology.
Protesters raised questions about which parties would be granted access to military data, where the information would be stored and whether Poland would retain full control over the technology involved.
The demonstrators marched toward the Presidential Palace, calling on President Karol Nawrocki to commission an independent examination of the security risks associated with the proposed partnership.
They also called for comprehensive legal and technical assessments before any deal is finalized, alongside greater public transparency and parliamentary oversight.
Poland's Defense Ministry has been in discussions with Palantir since 2024. In October 2025, the two sides signed a nonbinding letter of intent regarding the potential adoption of the company's Maven military software.
Despite these discussions, no final agreement has been reached.
Established in 2003, Palantir specializes in developing data analytics platforms used by military organizations, intelligence agencies and government institutions.
The company's software has attracted criticism in several European countries, particularly over concerns involving personal privacy, surveillance practices and the potential reliance of European governments on US-developed technology.
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