European Powers Join Ukraine Peace Negotiations in Abu Dhabi, Germany Says
(MENAFN) National security advisers from Germany, France and the United Kingdom are expected to participate in this week's negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, which are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, a German government spokesman said Monday.
Deputy Government Spokesman Steffen Meyer confirmed the European countries' involvement during a press conference in Berlin, emphasizing the importance of having their interests represented throughout the diplomatic process.
"It is important for us that we are part of this process," Meyer said. "We have always made that clear, because we aim to represent not only Ukrainian interests but also European security interests."
When questioned about whether the three countries' advisers would participate directly in the main negotiations or conduct separate discussions with Ukrainian representatives, Meyer avoided providing details about the planned format.
"Such talks, especially when they are scheduled over several days, always have a certain dynamic. So I will not say anything here now about the lineup, seating arrangements or other details," he said.
He further stressed that European governments intended to actively advance their priorities during the discussions and remained closely engaged in the diplomatic efforts.
“We have substantive interests in these talks, and we will pursue them on the ground. We are closely involved and are part of this process,” the spokesman added.
Russia has repeatedly insisted that negotiations mediated by the United States should maintain a strictly trilateral structure, involving only Moscow, Kyiv and Washington, while excluding European governments from direct participation at the negotiating table.
The Abu Dhabi meetings, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, will constitute the fourth round of US-facilitated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine under the Trump administration. They will also be the first discussions of this kind since the talks held in Geneva in February.
Deputy Government Spokesman Steffen Meyer confirmed the European countries' involvement during a press conference in Berlin, emphasizing the importance of having their interests represented throughout the diplomatic process.
"It is important for us that we are part of this process," Meyer said. "We have always made that clear, because we aim to represent not only Ukrainian interests but also European security interests."
When questioned about whether the three countries' advisers would participate directly in the main negotiations or conduct separate discussions with Ukrainian representatives, Meyer avoided providing details about the planned format.
"Such talks, especially when they are scheduled over several days, always have a certain dynamic. So I will not say anything here now about the lineup, seating arrangements or other details," he said.
He further stressed that European governments intended to actively advance their priorities during the discussions and remained closely engaged in the diplomatic efforts.
“We have substantive interests in these talks, and we will pursue them on the ground. We are closely involved and are part of this process,” the spokesman added.
Russia has repeatedly insisted that negotiations mediated by the United States should maintain a strictly trilateral structure, involving only Moscow, Kyiv and Washington, while excluding European governments from direct participation at the negotiating table.
The Abu Dhabi meetings, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, will constitute the fourth round of US-facilitated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine under the Trump administration. They will also be the first discussions of this kind since the talks held in Geneva in February.
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