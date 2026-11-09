Ukraine Moves to Establish Space Forces as Separate Military Branch
(MENAFN) Ukraine's parliament voted Monday to advance legislation establishing space forces as an independent branch of the country's armed forces.
According to information released by the Verkhovna Rada, the proposal received backing from 252 lawmakers during its first reading, allowing the draft legislation to proceed as the basis for further consideration.
An accompanying statement explained that the bill was prepared to create the necessary legal framework for setting up the new military branch and ensuring its effective operation.
“The creation of the Space Forces as a new branch within the Armed Forces of Ukraine will enable Ukraine to acquire the organizational-legal, institutional, and military-technical capabilities to counter the threat of aggression from outer space – whether from the Russian Federation or any other potential aggressor,” it said.
The statement further noted that the proposed legislation would introduce amendments to existing Ukrainian laws to establish the required legal and institutional arrangements for the initiative.
According to information released by the Verkhovna Rada, the proposal received backing from 252 lawmakers during its first reading, allowing the draft legislation to proceed as the basis for further consideration.
An accompanying statement explained that the bill was prepared to create the necessary legal framework for setting up the new military branch and ensuring its effective operation.
“The creation of the Space Forces as a new branch within the Armed Forces of Ukraine will enable Ukraine to acquire the organizational-legal, institutional, and military-technical capabilities to counter the threat of aggression from outer space – whether from the Russian Federation or any other potential aggressor,” it said.
The statement further noted that the proposed legislation would introduce amendments to existing Ukrainian laws to establish the required legal and institutional arrangements for the initiative.
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