Syria Rules Out Troop Deployment to Yemen Under Saudi Military Agreement
(MENAFN) Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Monday that Damascus has not sent military forces to Yemen and has no plans for such a deployment in the near future, clarifying that its military cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia does not cover sending troops to the conflict-hit country.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at Tishreen Palace in Damascus, Shaibani emphasized that any decision to deploy Syrian forces overseas would be announced publicly rather than conducted covertly.
“There is no deployment of Syrian forces in Yemen, nor are there any plans to do so in the near future,” he said.
Shaibani reiterated Syria's backing for Yemen's internationally recognized government and criticized threats issued by the Houthi group against Saudi Arabia.
He also voiced hope that Yemen would achieve lasting stability and that its population would be able to overcome years of hardship, noting that Syria itself is working to recover from prolonged conflict.
The foreign minister stressed that Damascus is prioritizing domestic recovery efforts, particularly reconstruction, supporting refugees returning home and restoring infrastructure damaged during the war.
His comments followed reports suggesting that Syria was preparing to dispatch troops to Saudi Arabia and Yemen to assist military operations against the Houthis.
However, a Syrian diplomatic source had previously clarified that military arrangements with Riyadh focus exclusively on training, the exchange of expertise and military consultations. The source dismissed speculation about plans to send Syrian forces to Yemen.
The source also indicated that Saudi coordination delegations are expected to begin visiting Syria in December. Military cooperation, the source added, “could eventually lead to a mutual defense agreement or to Syria joining the Mecca Defense Alliance, depending on shared interests.”
The alliance brings together Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
Earlier, on Nov. 4, Syria's Foreign Ministry announced that Damascus and Riyadh had concluded a military cooperation agreement during Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa's visit to the Saudi capital. During the trip, he held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The agreement comes amid broader regional security coordination. On Oct. 5, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan convened an emergency meeting in Riyadh to address threats confronting the kingdom and announced the appointment of the alliance's first secretary-general, according to a joint statement.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at Tishreen Palace in Damascus, Shaibani emphasized that any decision to deploy Syrian forces overseas would be announced publicly rather than conducted covertly.
“There is no deployment of Syrian forces in Yemen, nor are there any plans to do so in the near future,” he said.
Shaibani reiterated Syria's backing for Yemen's internationally recognized government and criticized threats issued by the Houthi group against Saudi Arabia.
He also voiced hope that Yemen would achieve lasting stability and that its population would be able to overcome years of hardship, noting that Syria itself is working to recover from prolonged conflict.
The foreign minister stressed that Damascus is prioritizing domestic recovery efforts, particularly reconstruction, supporting refugees returning home and restoring infrastructure damaged during the war.
His comments followed reports suggesting that Syria was preparing to dispatch troops to Saudi Arabia and Yemen to assist military operations against the Houthis.
However, a Syrian diplomatic source had previously clarified that military arrangements with Riyadh focus exclusively on training, the exchange of expertise and military consultations. The source dismissed speculation about plans to send Syrian forces to Yemen.
The source also indicated that Saudi coordination delegations are expected to begin visiting Syria in December. Military cooperation, the source added, “could eventually lead to a mutual defense agreement or to Syria joining the Mecca Defense Alliance, depending on shared interests.”
The alliance brings together Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
Earlier, on Nov. 4, Syria's Foreign Ministry announced that Damascus and Riyadh had concluded a military cooperation agreement during Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa's visit to the Saudi capital. During the trip, he held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The agreement comes amid broader regional security coordination. On Oct. 5, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan convened an emergency meeting in Riyadh to address threats confronting the kingdom and announced the appointment of the alliance's first secretary-general, according to a joint statement.
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