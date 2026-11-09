EVEDEX Becomes The First DEX To Launch On-Chain Copy Trading Across Crypto, Forex And Index Markets

GROS ISLET, St Lucia, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVEDEX, a hybrid decentralised cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of Copy Trading on DEX, allowing users to mirror the positions of verified traders directly from a self-custodial wallet. The feature is available across the platform's full market list, including a set of forex and index perpetual contracts rarely offered on decentralised venues, extending a trading model long associated with centralised exchanges into an on-chain, non-custodial environment.

Verified Track Records and Full Custody for Followers

Copy trading has been one of the most widely adopted retail features on centralised platforms, but its migration on-chain has been slow. The mechanism requires a leader's single order to fan out into hundreds or thousands of follower orders that execute close enough in time and price to reproduce the original result. On networks that charge per transaction, the economics of that fan-out have historically been prohibitive.

EVEDEX settles trades on Arbitrum L2 network, combining an off-chain order book with gasless execution. This allows follower orders to be processed at scale without any delay and transaction costs that have constrained similar products elsewhere.

Followers retain custody of their assets throughout. Capital is allocated to a special subaccount following the strategy rather than transferred to a leader, and users set their own risk limits and position sizing and can exit a position at any time.

Extending Copy Trading Beyond Crypto Markets

The launch also opens copy trading across EVEDEX's non-crypto markets, an area where decentralised exchange listings have historically been thin.

The platform quotes perpetual contracts on GBP/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD, on the US Dollar Index, and on index products tracking the Nasdaq 100, the Dow 30, Germany's DAX 40 and the Hang Seng 50. These instruments are standard at traditional brokerages but uncommon on decentralised venues, where listings remain concentrated in major crypto pairs.

For followers, this means macro strategies expressed across currencies and equity indices are accessible through the same wallet and the same margin account used for crypto positions, without a separate brokerage relationship or custodial arrangement.

EVEDEX reports more than 50,000 registered traders and monthly trading volume above $15B. The exchange charges maker fees of 0.015% and taker fees of 0.045%, and supports leverage of up to 200x. The Copy Trading rollout follows the introduction of the EVEDEX Card, a non-custodial debit card issued through Wirex's Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure and accepted at more than 80 million merchants across 130 countries.

About EVEDEX

EVEDEX is a hybrid cryptocurrency exchange combining the execution speed and user experience of a centralised platform with the self-custody and transparency of a decentralised one.

EVEDEX offers spot trading, perpetual futures with up to 200x leverage, forex and index perpetuals, copy trading, AI-powered trading tools, a gamified rewards system and an integrated education centre. Users trade directly from their own wallets, with funds held in smart contracts rather than exchange accounts.

To learn more about EVEDEX, please visit , and follow EVEDEX on X, Telegram and Discord.

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