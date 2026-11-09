High Roller Technologies Launches ROLRTM Apple Ios Mobile App, Expanding Access For Its Prediction Markets Platform To Apple Iphone Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Available through the Apple App Store and ROLR.com, the app brings market discovery, trading and account management to customers' mobile devices

Mobile launch supports ROLR's customer-acquisition strategy in a U.S. market with an estimated 150 million iPhone users, which is part of a worldwide base of over 1.5 billion iPhone users

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies, Inc. (“High Roller” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), an online gaming and prediction markets company, today announced the launch of the ROLRTMmobile app, now available for download through the Apple App Store and at ROLR.com. The app gives eligible U.S. customers convenient mobile access to ROLR's real-money prediction markets platform, allowing them to explore markets, trade event-based contracts and manage their accounts on the go.

The mobile app builds on ROLR's recent commercial launch and expands the ways customers can participate in markets tied to sports, politics, economics, cryptocurrency, culture and other real-world events.

“Launching the ROLR mobile app puts our platform directly in customers' hands, making it easier to discover markets, act on their views and manage their positions wherever they are eligible to trade,” said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies.“We believe a convenient, intuitive mobile experience is an important part of attracting new customers and keeping them engaged. This launch gives our marketing and distribution partners another way to introduce audiences to ROLR and supports our strategy to build a growing prediction markets business.”

The ROLR mobile app brings core platform capabilities into a dedicated mobile experience, including:



Market discovery: Browse available event-based contracts across multiple categories and find markets tied to topics of interest.

Mobile trading: Review available contracts and pricing, enter orders and trade based on views about real-world outcomes.

Position management: Monitor open positions and review trading activity and contract settlement.

Registration and account funding: Complete account registration, identity verification and required eligibility checks, fund an account and request withdrawals. Customer support: Access assistance with account, funding and trading-related questions.



ROLR iOS App Available for Immediate Download

The ROLR iOS app is now available to eligible U.S. customers. Eligible customers can download the app directly to their iPhone from the Apple App Store here and from ROLR.com. Access and contract availability are subject to applicable eligibility requirements and geographic restrictions.

High Roller's wholly owned subsidiary, ROLR US LLC, is a member of the National Futures Association and a registered guaranteed introducing broker operating under a guarantee agreement with OG Markets US, Inc., doing business as Crypto.com FCM. Customer accounts introduced through ROLR are carried by Crypto.com FCM; ROLR US LLC does not hold customer funds.

The platform incorporates technology provided through High Roller's exclusive license and development agreement with mrkts.com, including a source code license and connectivity to Crypto.com services and CDNA, along with payments and compliance functionality. High Roller owns the customer-facing ROLR application, with the licensing framework providing flexibility to evolve the platform while retaining control over its customer experience and product roadmap.

The launch establishes a dedicated mobile presence for ROLR within the widely used iPhone ecosystem. Published industry estimates put U.S. iPhone users at approximately 150 million in 2025 and the worldwide active iPhone base at roughly 1.5 billion to 1.6 billion.1 Separately, Apple reported in January 2026 that its installed base exceeded 2.5 billion active devices across all product categories. These figures provide context for the scale of the ecosystem; ROLR's availability remains limited to eligible U.S. customers in permitted jurisdictions.

Trading Risk Disclosure

Trading event contracts involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Customers may lose the full amount committed to a transaction, including fees. Customers must be at least 18 years old and meet applicable eligibility requirements. Geographic restrictions apply.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) is a publicly traded online gaming and prediction markets company, known for its innovative casino brands High Roller and Fruta, and its prediction markets brand, ROLR. The Company delivers cutting-edge real-money consumer facing products that are intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium online casino games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies offers an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry. As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of market engagement through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence.

For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website and follow High Roller Technologies on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, the commercial launch and growth of the ROLRTM prediction markets platform. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our limited operating history in the prediction markets business; risks related to platform stability, scalability and technical performance, our ability to attract, convert and retain platform users and to generate revenue from the platform in the anticipated timeline or at all, the effectiveness of and cost of our marketing and customer-acquisition efforts and the performance of our marketing and distribution partners; our reliance on third parties, including Crypto.com | Derivatives North America, Crypto.com FCM and mrkts.com, and the continuation of our guarantee, license and development agreements; our ability to maintain the registration of ROLR US LLC as a guaranteed introducing broker and its membership in the National Futures Association, the evolving regulatory environment applicable to prediction markets and event-based contracts, and general market and economic conditions and such factors as discussed throughout Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors and Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Part I. Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors, of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q/A for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

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