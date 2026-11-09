Roze AI Signs Moas With Singapore's FPAS And MQUEST To Explore AI Fire-Safety Opportunities In Singapore And ASEAN



Strategic Memorandums of Agreement (“MOAs”) signed with the Fire Protection Association Singapore (“FPAS”) and local partner MQUEST

Frameworks to explore fire-safety technology exchange and potential local commercialization, including AI-based fire-risk analysis, wireless detection systems, and digital-twin monitoring Building on these MOAs, Roze AI plans to expand its marketing in the ASEAN region and pursue definitive agreements for specific product supply and localization products



SEONGNAM, South Korea, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roze AI Inc. (Nasdaq: RZAI, hereinafter“Roze AI” or the“Company”) announced today that, together with its wholly owned Korean operating subsidiary, Roze AI Korea Co., Ltd., it entered into Memorandums of Agreement (“MOAs”) with the Fire Protection Association Singapore (“FPAS”) and a Singapore-based system integrator MQUEST PTE LTD (“MQUEST”) on October 30, 2026.

These two MOAs set out non-binding frameworks to introduce Roze AI's AI-driven fire-safety technologies and solutions in Singapore and the broader ASEAN region, while jointly identifying tangible business opportunities through each partner's local network and expertise. Building on these MOAs, Roze AI plans to expand its marketing across the ASEAN region and pursue definitive agreements for specific product supply and localization projects.

The ASEAN fire protection systems market generated USD 2.14 billion in revenue in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.20 billion by 2034, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% over the 2026 to 2034 forecast period, according to Reports Insights.

The MOA with FPAS aims to explore pilot cooperation, exports opportunities, and regional market expansion through AI-based fire-safety technology exchanges, seminars, and product briefings with Singapore fire-protection experts and member companies, in accordance with each party's mission and authority. Conducted on a non-exclusive and voluntary basis, the MOA does not require FPAS or its members to endorse, purchase, or deploy any product.



Potential areas of cooperation include:

AI-based fire risk analysis and early detection;

Wireless fire detection, alarm, and monitoring systems;

Digital-twin-based fire safety visualization and monitoring;

Related software such as Fire4cast; and

Other mutually agreed fire safety and emergency response products and technologies.

The parties plan to identify new use cases, and demonstrate the effectiveness of AI-based fire safety technology.

Product capabilities, certifications, regulatory status, and suitability will be assessed based on current official materials and applicable local requirements; The MOA will remain in effect until October 30, 2028, unless terminated earlier or extended in writing.



The MOA with MQUEST establishes a framework for the parties to consult on identifying prospective customers, engaging local distribution, installation and system-integration partners, and assessing trial installations or pilot programs by leveraging MQUEST's local network and expertise.



Areas of cooperation include AI fire-risk analysis and early-detection solutions, wireless fire detection, alarm and monitoring systems, digital-twin-based safety monitoring and control, Fire4cast, and related products and services mutually agreed upon in writing.

Product specifications, functions, certification status, and supply availability will be assessed based on Roze AI's latest official materials and applicable local laws. The MOA will remain until October 30, 2027, unless extended or terminated earlier in writing.



Young-Jin Cho, CEO of Roze AI, stated,“This strategic MOA signing with FPAS and MQUEST marks an important starting point for Roze AI's AI fire safety technologies in Singapore and the broader ASEAN market. Through close communication and cooperation with each partner, we aim to accelerate our entry into the local market.”

About Roze AI Inc.

Roze AI is a Canadian Physical AI technology company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Roze AI Korea Co., Ltd., in Seongnam, South Korea.

The Company's Disaster AI Platform (DAP) analyzes sensor and facility data using AI and digital twin technology to generate a Fire Risk Index that supports fire risk assessment, monitoring and early warning.

Through Roze AI Korea Co., Ltd., the Company develops and provides Fire 4Cast, Disaster AI Platform (DAP) and other solutions for buildings, facilities and urban infrastructure.

For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations / Media Relations

Roze AI Inc.

Email:...

Investor Relations - North America

Jack Perkins

KCSA Strategic Communications

Email:...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under applicable U.S. federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include the potential business scope under the MOA; its possible progression to a definitive agreement; and technology application. These statements reflect current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially due to feasibility findings; contracting authority and third-party decisions; permits and approvals; project financing; design, scope, price or schedule changes; failure to enter definitive agreements; termination, postponement or cancellation; technology requirements; customer performance and revenue recognition; regulatory and market conditions; and risks described in the Company's SEC filings. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.