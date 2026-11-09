SEALSQ's Swiss Regtech Subsidiary Wecan Group Wins The Regtech Award At L'agefi AM Tech Day 2026 In Paris

Wecan was recognized for its AI-native client lifecycle platform, supporting SEALSQ's strategy to expand applications for its security technologies in financial services

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its Geneva-based RegTech subsidiary, Wecan Group (“Wecan”), has won the RegTech Award“Augmented Compliance & Cybersecurity” at the AM Tech Day Awards. L'AGEFI organized the awards, and the ceremony took place on November 3, 2026 at the Palais Brongniart in Paris during AM Tech Day, the leading annual event on technology in asset management.

The award recognizes Wecan AI-native platform for managing the entire client lifecycle: onboarding, document intelligence, screening, periodic reviews, perpetual KYC and regulatory monitoring. Designed for banks, asset managers, external asset managers (EAMs), fintechs and insurers, the platform brings these activities into a single compliance workflow. For SEALSQ, Wecan provides a platform for integrating its security technologies into financial institutions' day-to-day operations.

Agentic AI that can be audited

Wecan's Compliance Copilot uses AI agents to run compliance workflows from start to finish. It reads and pre-fills documentation in the format each institution expects. It also automates checks and reviews that teams used to do by hand. Every action can be traced and audited, so institutions keep full control and can show regulators exactly how each decision was made. The result is a large gain in operational efficiency and a much smoother experience for end clients, who no longer have to give the same information again and again.

Building on SEALSQ's technologies

Wecan is also integrating technologies from the SEALSQ group into its platform, to strengthen post-quantum cybersecurity, decentralized digital identity and digital signatures across compliance workflows. Combining agentic compliance with post-quantum security and trusted identity positions Wecan as the compliance layer of a sovereign, quantum-resistant trust infrastructure for individuals, companies and connected objects. This integration is intended to connect Wecan's client lifecycle capabilities with SEALSQ's security technologies, creating opportunities to address a broader range of financial institutions' compliance, identity and data-protection needs.

“Wecan's strategic value to SEALSQ extends beyond this award: it gives us a platform for bringing our security technologies into the daily workflows of financial institutions,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder, Chairman & CEO of SEALSQ.“Our objective is to translate that integration into commercial opportunities by combining Wecan's compliance capabilities with SEALSQ's post-quantum security, digital identity and digital signature technologies. We see an opportunity to deepen customer relationships and broaden the solutions we can offer as institutions modernize their compliance systems and prepare for quantum-related security risks.”

"This award recognizes the work of an outstanding team. Our ambition is simple: compliance should be perpetual, built in and invisible to the client, not a periodic burden. With our Copilot, financial institutions can orchestrate the entire client lifecycle with agentic AI while keeping full auditability. Being recognized in Paris, alongside the leading names in asset management, shows that the market is ready for this shift," said Vincent Pignon, Founder & CEO of Wecan.

About Wecan Group

Wecan Group is a Swiss RegTech company headquartered in Geneva and a subsidiary of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES). Wecan builds an AI-native Compliance Copilot that orchestrates the client lifecycle for regulated financial institutions: onboarding, document intelligence, screening, perpetual KYC, periodic reviews and regulatory monitoring. It runs on sovereign infrastructure and is fully auditable. Wecan serves private banks, asset managers, EAMs, trustees, fintechs and insurers. More information: .

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.