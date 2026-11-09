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REPEAT Dorel Industries Will Hold A Conference Call To Discuss Its Third Quarter Results


Date: 2026-11-09 08:31:43

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A)

CONFERENCE CALL:
OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern Time
CALL: 1- 833-752-3231

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR (NOVEMBER 9) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-855-669-9658 and entering the passcode 8505313 on your phone. This recording will be available on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, as of 2:30 PM until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at .

For further information contact John Paikopoulos, Dorel Industries Inc. at 514-934-3034.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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