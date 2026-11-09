ALPHAMIN TO SUPPLY BISIE TIN CONCENTRATE TO NEW US SMELTER

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grand Baie, MAURITIUS, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)(“Alphamin” or the“Company”), is pleased to announce an agreement to allocate a portion of tin concentrate production from its Bisie tin mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") to Nathan Trotter & Co., Inc. ("NT"), a US-based tin refiner currently completing the construction of its smelting facility.

The allocation of up to 3,600 tonnes of contained tin per annum, for an initial period of 2 years, represents just under 20% of Bisie's targeted production.

Tin is increasingly recognised as a critical mineral for the global economy, with applications spanning electronics, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and the technologies foundational to the AI era. The establishment of NT's US smelting facility represents a significant step in building western tin refining capacity and diversifying global tin supply chains.

Bisie is the world's highest-grade primary tin mine, currently producing approximately 20,000 tonnes of contained tin per annum. The mine's success would not have been possible without the long-term support of the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the ongoing efforts of the international community, including the US government, to promote stability in eastern DRC. The allocation to NT establishes Bisie as a supply source for NT's new US smelting operations and marks an important step in building a diversified global customer base for Bisie's high-grade tin concentrate.

Following the acquisition of a majority interest in Alphamin by International Resource Holding (“IRH”), a leading UAE-based investment group, Alphamin has been actively seeking to diversify its customer base and to support the development of western tin refining capacity. This strategy is consistent with the objectives of Pax Silica, a US-led initiative launched in December 2025 to build secure and resilient supply chains for critical minerals and technologies foundational to the AI era. The UAE plays a recognised role as a partner in the Pax Silica framework, and IRH is supportive of this arrangement.

For further information, please contact:

Eoin O'Driscoll, Chief Executive Officer

Alphamin Resources Corp.

Tel: +230 269 4166

Email:...

Website:

About Nathan Trotter & Co.

Nathan Trotter & Co., Inc., founded in 1789, is a US-based tin merchant and refiner with a smelting facility under construction, targeting first production in 2027. NT is committed to building a sustainable domestic US tin supply chain in support of US critical mineral security objectives.

About Alphamin Resources Corp.

Alphamin Resources Corp. is a tin mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AFM) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: APH). Its principal asset is the Bisie tin mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, operated through its subsidiary Alphamin Bisie Mining SA. Bisie is the world's highest-grade primary tin mine and one of the most significant sources of primary tin production outside of Asia.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and South African securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the volume and timing of tin concentrate allocations to NT, NT's smelter construction timeline and first production targets, Alphamin's production targets, and the strategic benefits of the arrangement. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks related to NT's smelter construction and commissioning and the timing and delays thereof, changes to or termination of the NT allocation arrangement, tin prices and market conditions, production volumes, mine life and production continuity, geopolitical, regional health and security conditions in the DRC, and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ and with the JSE. Alphamin does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.