SEALSQ And IC'alps Advance Chip-Level Post-Quantum Security For Connected Medical Devices

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Geneva, Switzerland, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Post-quantum secure elements, Trusted Platform Modules and custom ultra-low-power ASICs address the IoMT security readiness gap, with live medical demonstrations at Electronica 2026.



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today outlined how SEALSQ and its subsidiary IC'Alps can help manufacturers build post-quantum cryptography (PQC) into next-generation Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices at the chip level. The initiative addresses a significant post-quantum readiness gap in connected healthcare. Forescout Research – Vedere Labs, reported by The HIPAA Journal found that only 6% of IoMT devices use SSH implementations that support PQC, compared with 50% of IT devices. The findings highlight the importance of incorporating post-quantum security into new medical-device designs, particularly as many existing devices have long operating lifecycles and limited upgrade options. A Readiness Gap Where Patient Care Depends on It

Forescout analyzed more than 2.5 million devices across more than 50 healthcare delivery organizations. Its findings show that the devices hardest to upgrade are often the ones hospitals rely on most for patient care:

Medical devices lag: 6% of IoMT devices and 16% of operational technology devices use SSH implementations that support PQC, against 50% of IT devices.

Exposed systems lag too: Forescout identified more than 5,500 internet-exposed medical information systems. On average, 31% use TLS 1.3, the only TLS version that supports standardized PQC. Key clinical systems are affected: TLS 1.3 use stands at 33% for electronic medical record systems, 36% for picture archiving systems and 13% for laboratory management systems.

The risk is immediate because attackers can harvest encrypted data now and decrypt it once quantum computers are powerful enough. Forescout notes that patient data stays valuable for a lifetime and cannot be reset like a payment card. The report also frames PQC as a patient-safety issue. Cryptography protects commands sent to devices, device telemetry, medication orders and firmware signatures. Forescout classes regulated medical devices as low-agility assets, where a cryptographic change can depend on vendor release cycles, recertification or even hardware replacement. That makes device design the most effective point at which to act. Medical devices can remain in service for 10 to 20 years, so a design started today must be ready for the cryptography of the next two decades. Executive Commentary "Patient data stays sensitive for a lifetime, and a medical device can stay in service for many years," said Carlos Moreira, Founder, Chairman and CEO of SEALSQ. "That is why post-quantum security has to be designed in at the chip stage, not added once a device is on the market. The Forescout findings show how wide the gap is today. Together, SEALSQ and IC'Alps give manufacturers a practical way to close it in the devices they design next." “Our experience designing ASICs for active implantable medical devices has taught us to address patient safety, reliable operation and long battery life together, from the earliest design decisions,” said Jean-Luc Triouleyre, Managing Director and Co-Founder of IC'Alps.“We bring that track record in ultra-low-power design and power management to QASIC, integrating SEALSQ's post-quantum security alongside sensing and processing while addressing the stringent energy constraints of implants, within the ISO 13485 quality framework our medical customers rely on.” From Standard Secure Chips to Custom Medical ASICs

SEALSQ and IC'Alps give manufacturers two routes: standard post-quantum chips designed into a product, or a custom ASIC with post-quantum security built in. Both implement the NIST-standardized ML-KEM (FIPS 203) and ML-DSA (FIPS 204) algorithms.

Medical need Technology What it provides Status Implantable, wearable and patient-monitoring devices QASIC by IC'Alps Custom ASIC design and supply combining SEALSQ post-quantum security with IC'Alps analog, mixed-signal and ultra-low-power design First platform targeted for 2026 Secure communications and firmware integrity QS7001 secure element Hardware Root of Trust with ML-KEM, ML-DSA and classical cryptography; flash-based architecture for secure firmware updates Common Criteria EAL5+ technical evaluation of V1 completed with a PASS; V2 evaluation expected January 2027; formal certification targeted for 2027 Connected devices and gateways VaultIC409 secure element Quantum-ready Root of Trust built on QS7001, with cryptographic agility and a TLS 1.3 demonstration at electronica Engineering samples planned for Q2 2027 Device identity, secure boot and attestation QVault TPM Trusted Platform Module that generates and keeps ML-DSA and ML-KEM keys on-chip, alongside RSA and ECC Engineering samples available; TCG certification targeted for May 2027 (TPM185, the full post-quantum version) Protecting devices with conventional cryptography today VaultIC408 secure element FIPS 140-3 Level 3 validated module (NIST Certificate No. 5463), covering conventional cryptographic functions Validated

IC'Alps brings the medical expertise that PQC alone cannot supply. Its ISO 13485-certified teams develop custom circuits for smart ultrasound probes, implantable cardiac devices, Holter monitors, intracranial pressure monitoring and brain-computer interfaces. IC'Alps also supports its customers along with the ISO 14971 specific risk management of their product.

That experience matters because post-quantum keys and signatures are larger than those of the cryptography they replace, while implants and wearables have strict limits on power and size. QASIC addresses these constraints at the semiconductor-design stage, when security can be designed alongside sensing, processing, safety and power management.

SEALSQ's healthcare work also reaches the clinician workstation. In September 2026, iMTC Technology selected the QVault TPM183 for its Fingerprint Recognition Medical Mouse, giving the product a hardware root of trust and a migration path to PQC.

Beyond chip-level security, SEALSQ offers Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) through its INeS PKI solution, enabling the issue of digital certificates to every element – the medical device, the physician base station, the cloud, the embedded application, the building network – and the certificate that signs every firmware. Provisioned at manufacturing and managed over the whole lifecycle of the device, these quantum-safe identities secure data connections and software updates, and ultimately patient data and life.

These technologies are intended for new and next-generation products. Devices already in service will continue to need the measures Forescout recommends, including network segmentation, TLS 1.3 enforcement and PQC gateways.

See It at electronica 2026

SEALSQ and IC'Alps will exhibit at Electronica 2026 in Munich from November 10 - 13, 2026 in Hall C6, Booth 670. The booth will run live demonstrations across applications including medical, and will present QS7001, VaultIC409, QVault TPM, QASIC and INeS ID.

On November 13, 2026 at 11:50 a.m. CET, SEALSQ will give the keynote "Embedding certified secure hardware to simplify migration to post-quantum security standards" at the Embedded Systems World Forum. To book a meeting, visit .

About IC'ALPS

IC'ALPS, a SEALSQ Company, is your one-stop-shop ASIC partner. Based in France (Grenoble and Toulouse), the company provides customers with a complete offering for Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC) and Systems on Chip (SoC) development from circuit specification, mastering design in-house, up to the qualification, and the management of the entire production supply chain. Its 90+ engineers' areas of expertise include analogic, digital and mixed-signal circuits (sensor/MEMS interfaces, ultra-low power consumption, power management, high-resolution converters, high voltage, signal processing, ARM and RISC-V based multiprocessors architectures, hardware accelerators) on technologies from mature 0.18 μm down to advanced 1.8 nm, and from multiple foundries (TSMC, GlobalFoundries, Intel Foundry, X-FAB, ams-OSRAM, STMicroelectronics, UMC, DBH, etc.). The company is active worldwide in medical, automotive, industrial, IoT, AI, mil-aero and digital identity & security sectors. IC'ALPS is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, EN 9100:2018, Common Criteria certified, IATF 16949-ready, member of TSMC Design Center Alliance (DCA), GlobalFoundries GlobalSolutionsTM Partner, ams Osram Preferred Partner, X-FAB's partner network, Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Service and Value Chain Alliance (DSA+VCA) and DB HiTek.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

... SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

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