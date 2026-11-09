ODYSIGHT.AI To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ramat Gan, Israel, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ and TASE: ODYS), a leader in AI-powered visual sensing and predictive maintenance (PdM) solutions for the defense and industrial markets, today announced that that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference

Participants: Yehu Ofer, Chief Executive Officer, Einav Brenner, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings

Location: New York City

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

StoneX 15th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

Participants: Yehu Ofer, Chief Executive Officer, Einav Brenner, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person one-on-one meetings

Location: New York City

Date: Thursday, December 10, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Odysight.ai's management during either conference are encouraged to contact their sales representative or reach out directly to Miri Segal at ....

About Odysight.ai

Odysight.ai, incorporated in Nevada, U.S., with subsidiaries in Europe and Israel, is advancing the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) industries through an AI-powered platform designed for mission-critical systems across the aviation, aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, and industrial sectors.

By combining advanced visual sensing, real-time analytics, and AI-driven insights, Odysight.ai helps organizations improve safety, reliability, and operational efficiency. The Company's technology has been deployed in projects with leading global aerospace OEMs, including Boeing and Honeywell Aerospace, as well as with NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the Israeli Ministry of Defense, delivering measurable improvements in system reliability and maintenance performance.

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Company Contact:

Einav Brenner, CFO

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Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Sega, CEO

MS-IR LLC

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