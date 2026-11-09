Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces Houston Airport Store Opening And Aspen Lease Signing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston store opening expands airport presence while Aspen lease adds an iconic Colorado destination to RMCF's development pipeline

DURANGO, Colo., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (“RMCF”), America's Chocolatier®since 1981, today announced the opening of a new company-owned Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory store in Terminal B at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, along with the signing of a new lease by an existing multi-unit franchisee for a future location in Aspen, Colorado.

The two locations represent continued progress in RMCF's store development strategy, with a focus on high-traffic travel environments and destination markets where RMCF's premium products and store experience can reach new and existing guests. RMCF continues to advance a franchise development pipeline of approximately 40 potential locations while also investing in omnichannel growth through delivery, digital ordering, loyalty and e-commerce.

“Houston and Aspen represent the types of opportunities we are pursuing as we build the next chapter of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory,” said David Denker, Chief Operating Officer.“Airport stores introduce our brand to travelers from around the world, whether they are picking up a treat for themselves or a gift to take home. Aspen builds on our Colorado heritage. We want our stores to be destinations in their own right, built around great products, gifting and memorable guest experiences. We see further opportunities to bring the brand to more locations and communities in the future.”

Expanding RMCF's Airport Presence

The Houston store expands RMCF's presence in one of the nation's busiest airports and a major domestic and international travel hub, providing an opportunity to introduce the brand to millions of travelers seeking premium treats, gifts and convenient grab-and-go options. The opening increases RMCF's company-owned store base from five to six.

Bringing the Brand to Aspen

Aspen represents a natural fit for a brand founded in the Colorado mountains in 1981. The market provides an opportunity to reach local residents, domestic travelers and international visitors in one of the most recognizable mountain destinations in the world. Additional details regarding the Aspen location and anticipated opening date will be announced as development progresses.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchisor, manufacturer and retailer of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. As America's Chocolatier® since 1981, the Company produces an extensive assortment of premium chocolates, gourmet caramel apples and other handcrafted confections. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for 2026. Together with its franchisees and licensees, the Company operates approximately 250 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory locations across the United States and internationally. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“RMCF.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated benefits of the acquisition, future operational initiatives, strategic priorities, product innovation, franchise growth, and shareholder value creation. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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