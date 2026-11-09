CPI Aero To Report Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 16, 2026

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ("CPI Aero®") (NYSE American: CVU) today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the market closes on Monday, November 16, 2026.

In conjunction with the earnings release, a prerecorded webcast and conference call featuring management's review of third quarter 2026 financial results and an update on the Company's operations will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the CPI Aero website at CPI Aero website and will remain available for replay for approximately 90 days. The slide presentation to be used during the webcast will be accessible at the same location before the webcast begins.

To listen to the conference call by telephone, please dial (646) 307-1963 or (800) 715-9871 using the conference ID 9916785, at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and request the CPI Aero earnings call.

“We are resuming quarterly earnings presentations to give shareholders and the investment community a regular opportunity to hear from management about our financial results and business priorities,” said Dorith Hakim, President and Chief Executive Officer of CPI Aero.“These presentations will supplement our written disclosures with additional context and provide an opportunity for us to address selected questions submitted by investors”.

Investors and analysts are invited to submit questions in advance of the prerecorded earnings call by emailing... no later than Wednesday November 11, 2026. Management will address a selection of submitted questions during the recording. Due to time constraints, not all questions may be answered, and there will be no live question-and-answer session.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as a Tier 1 subcontractor to some of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, assembly operations and MRO services to this global network of customers. CPI Aero is recognized as a leader within the international aerospace market in such areas as aircraft structural assemblies, military advanced tactical pod structures, engine air inlets, and complex welded products.

Our OEM customers in the defense sector include: (i) Lockheed Martin Corporation and Sikorsky Aircraft, for the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the UH-60 BLACK HAWK©, the MH-60 Seahawk, the CH-53E and the CH-53K King Stallion; (ii) RTX Corporation, formerly Raytheon, for the ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band Pod for the EA-18G Growlers, the Advanced Tactical Pods, the MS-110 and TacSAR Reconnaissance Airborne Pods, Hypersonic Missile Wings, and B-52 Radar Modernization; (iii) L3Harris for the Next Generation Jammer Low-Band Pod for the EA-18G Growlers; (iv) Collins Aerospace, for RF Enclosures; (v) Northrop Grumman Corporation, for the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, the Airborne Laser Mine Detection Pod, welded tubes, aerial refueling probes, and welded fluid tanks; and (vi) the DOD/USAF and the Defense Logistics Agency for the T-38 Pacer Classic and T-38 Talon. Our OEM customers in the civil aviation market include Embraer S.A. for the Phenom 300 and Phenom 100.



Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include statements concerning the anticipated timing of the release of the Company's third-quarter 2026 financial results; plans to resume and continue quarterly earnings presentations; and the anticipated format, content, availability and benefits of those presentations and related materials. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit, and follow us on X @CPIAERO.

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