Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Salutes Military Heroes With Free Gyros And Stories Of Service

Annual Veterans Day tradition recognizes those who served, including two veterans making an impact across the brand

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Veterans Day, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafehonors the men and women who served our country with a fresh Mediterranean meal on the house. On Wednesday, November 11, veterans can enjoy a FREE Grilled Chicken Gyro meal at participating Taziki's restaurants as part of the brand's annual Gyros for Our Heroes celebration.The Grilled Chicken Gyro meal features freshly grilled chicken topped with signature Taziki sauce, fresh tomatoes, mixed lettuce, and grilled onions, all wrapped in a warm pita. The meal comes with chips and a choice of homemade side.“Veterans have given so much in service to our country, and we are honored to recognize them through Gyros for Our Heroes,” said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe.“This annual tradition is one way we can express our gratitude, welcome veterans into our restaurants, and thank them personally for their service. We are also proud of the veterans within our own Taziki's family who continue to make a difference through their leadership and commitment to others.”The Veterans Day Gyros for Our Heroes offer is valid for dine-in only on November 11 at participating locations, while supplies last. Veterans must present valid military ID to redeem the offer. Guests are encouraged to check with their local restaurant for details.Celebrating Heroes Within the Taziki's FamilyFor Taziki's, honoring veterans extends beyond Veterans Day. The brand is also recognizing the military service and contributions of its own team members and franchise partners, including franchisee Ron Woodis and Franchise Success Manager Curt Ullery.From Coast Guard Culinary Excellence to Restaurant OwnershipFor Ron Woodis, a five-year career in the U.S. Coast Guard helped lay the foundation for his success in the restaurant industry. The Alabama native honed his culinary skills while serving, including studying at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America. His Coast Guard team also earned“Best Food in the Fleet” honors in a major New York competition.Beyond culinary training, Woodis credits the military with teaching him teamwork, discipline, and perseverance, qualities that continue to guide him as a business owner.After building his career with several restaurant brands, Woodis joined Taziki's in 2016.“I was drawn to the fresh food and menu, and once I met the Taziki's team, I saw good operations and brainpower behind it,” said Woodis.Today, he owns and operates Taziki's restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Tupelo, Mississippi, applying the leadership and problem-solving skills he developed during his military service.A Veteran Continuing His Commitment to ServiceCurt Ullery's passion for helping others began during his service in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked as a nuclear weapons specialist and served in the reserves during Operation Desert Storm.Following his military career, Ullery transitioned into the restaurant industry. While considering retirement, he discovered Taziki's and connected with fellow veteran Robert Brown, former EVP of Operations, during an interview around Veterans Day. Their shared military background helped establish an immediate connection.Today, as a Franchise Success Manager, Ullery continues his commitment to service by helping franchise partners, including fellow veterans, navigate business ownership.“I'm incredibly proud of Taziki's, and I'm so excited for Veterans Day when I have the honor to greet our service members and welcome them to our stores for Gyros for Our Heroes,” said Ullery.Through Gyros for Our Heroes and its ongoing community efforts, Taziki's continues to recognize those who have served, both within its restaurants and in the communities it calls home.For more information and to find a location near you, visit tazikis.About Taziki's Mediterranean CafeInspired by a memorable trip to Greece, founders Keith and Amy Richards created Taziki's Mediterranean Cafeto share the vibrant flavors and warm hospitality of Mediterranean dining with communities across the U.S.Committed to fresh, thoughtfully sourced ingredients, Taziki's prepares each meal to order. Its locally-owned cafes reflect the same sense of connection and welcoming spirit that first inspired the brand.Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki's has grown to 111 locations across 19 states and continues to expand. The brand has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as the #1 Mediterranean franchise in the U.S.To learn more, including franchising opportunities, visit .

Kampi Chaleunsouk

Ink Link Marketing

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Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Salutes Military Heroes with Free Gyros and Stories of Service News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 09, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Military Industry, World & Regional



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