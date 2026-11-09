My Local Press Adds Newsletters So Local Journalists Reach Readers Directly

MyLocalPress

Co-Founder Adam Smith

My Local Press Mascot Choco

New Premium feature lets local publishers email stories to subscribers or their own contact lists, with no separate email platform needed

- Adam Smith, co-founder of My Local Press

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Local Press, the platform that gives independent journalists a low-overhead way to launch and run local news outlets, has added email newsletters to its Premium membership. Publishers can now send their stories directly to their subscribers' inboxes, or upload their own email contact list to reach the readers they already have.

For many local publishers, reaching readers consistently is the hardest part of building a news business. Social media algorithms change, and search traffic is unpredictable. A newsletter gives a publisher a direct, reliable connection to their audience, one they own.

The feature also supports publishers' revenue. Premium publishers can sell advertising to local businesses on My Local Press, keep 90% of what they earn, and now place those advertisers' messages in front of readers through the same newsletter that carries their stories.

“A local reporter shouldn't have to stitch together five different tools to run a newsroom,” said Adam Smith, co-founder of My Local Press.“With newsletters built in, a publisher can write a story, send it to their readers, and get their local sponsors seen, all from one place, on their phone or computer.”

The newsletter tool joins a growing set of Premium features, including unlimited publishing, live video and audio broadcasting, polls and surveys, a Press Pass credential for covering events, print-ready PDFs, and reader subscriptions, donations, and advertising revenue at a 90% publisher share. Premium is $12 per month with a 30-day full refund for new members. My Local Press has grown to nearly 4,000 publishers since its January 2026 launch.

Journalists and community members can get started for free at . New members are vouched for by the community before publishing their first story.

About My Local Press

My Local Press is a local news publishing platform created to help independent journalists and community publishers launch and run profitable local news businesses without the overhead of traditional newspaper infrastructure.

Adam Smith

MyLocalPress

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My Local Press Adds Newsletters So Local Journalists Reach Readers Directly News Provided By My Local Press November 09, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Social Media, Technology



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