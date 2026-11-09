Easton Select Group Names Seth Fluder As New Vice President Of Operations

Easton Select Group names Seth Fluder, V.P. of Operations

Veteran pool industry leader with more than 25 years of experience to head operations across for growing construction business and service fleet

- David Hobaica, CEO of Easton Select GroupEASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Easton Select Group, a national leader in pool services and backyard leisure solutions, today announced the appointment of pool industry veteran Seth Fluder as Vice President of Operations to manage operations across the company's expanding construction and service businesses in the Northeast.Fluder joins Easton Select Group from SCP Distributors, the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies and equipment, where he led seven locations across New York and New England. Fluder brings more than 25 years of experience in pool distribution, purchasing, and operations.In this newly created role, Fluder will work with more than a dozen Easton Select Group pool services and construction companies across the Northeast on day-to-day operations, with a focus on safety, fleet management, and purchasing. He will serve as a single point of contact to standardize best practices for operations across the portfolio of companies.“As we grow, we need to give our local teams the operational support to deliver consistently for customers,” said David Hobaica, CEO of Easton Select Group.“Seth understands the pool business and what it takes to manage operations across multiple locations. He will help us bring the strengths of our individual companies to the broader organization, so each team benefits from the experience and resources of the whole.”“Easton Select Group brings together experienced local teams with a deep understanding of their customers,” said Fluder.“My priority is to listen to those teams, understand what's working, and identify where we can make their day-to-day work easier. Sharing proven practices and making sure crews have the equipment and supplies they need will help us support both our people and our customers as we grow.”About Easton Select GroupEaston Select Group is a national platform built around a simple purpose: Pool Ownership Made Easy. Through its family of premium pool service, plunge pool, and construction brands, the company delivers reliable, stress-free experiences for homeowners across the United States. Easton Select Group combines local expertise with national scale to improve how pools are built, maintained, and enjoyed. Learn more at EastonSelect.

Rick Lacroix

Easton Select Group

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Easton Select Group Names Seth Fluder as new Vice President of Operations News Provided By Easton Select Group November 09, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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