Bruins Anthem Singer Todd Angilly & Paralysis Advocate Thomas Smith Debut Children's Book Series On Courage & Friendship

Tom & Todd: Opposites Attract, Dreams Unite by Thomas Smith and Todd Angilly

Briley & Baxter Publications

Tom & Todd: Opposites Attract, Dreams Unite arrives November 17.

- Todd Angilly, Co-author

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of Tom & Todd: Opposites Attract, Dreams Unite by Thomas Smith and Todd Angilly, available November 17, 2026, at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major retailers. The book is the first in a new children's series from two of New England's most recognizable voices of resilience.

Tom loves hockey and works hard to skate past every challenge. Todd loves to sing, with a heart full of song and spirit. From ice rinks to concert stages, the two boys chase their dreams through falls, fears and unexpected twists. When life throws them curveballs, they keep going, and along the way they discover that being different is their strength and helping others is their superpower.

The story is rooted in real life. Smith grew up on the ice before three unrelated paralyzing injuries in less than eighteen months changed everything. He is the only person known to be paralyzed three times and regain the ability to walk. Angilly grew up singing in church choirs and is now the voice fans hear before every Boston Bruins home game. Together, they wrote the book they wish they had read as kids.

"Todd and I took very different roads, but we learned the same lesson: you don't quit when things get hard," said Smith. Angilly added, "We want every kid who reads this to know their dream matters, and that the best thing you can do with your gifts is lift someone else up."

Briley & Baxter founder Stacy Padula called the book a heartwarming tale of adventure, resilience and friendship that inspires kids to dream big and embrace what makes them unique.

About the Authors:

Smith is president and cofounder of the Thomas E. Smith Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families living with paralysis. A passionate hockey player from a young age, Tom refused to let three paralyzing injuries define him. His foundation raises funds and awareness for people living with paralysis and pioneered the Look-Up Line, a rink safety innovation designed to protect players. He is a proud husband and father.

Angilly has been the National Anthem singer for the Boston Bruins since 2019. A native of Warwick, RI, he earned a bachelor's degree in music from Plymouth State University and trained in opera at the New England Conservatory. Todd is actively involved in causes across New England and volunteers his powerful tenor at events to uplift others and raise awareness for meaningful causes. He is a proud husband and father.

About Briley & Baxter Publications:

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including nonfiction, young adult, children's, science fiction, fantasy, inspirational and personal growth. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.

Stacy O'Halloran

Briley & Baxter Publications

+1 781-389-7299

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Bruins Anthem Singer Todd Angilly & Paralysis Advocate Thomas Smith Debut Children's Book Series on Courage & Friendship News Provided By VV Sopher LLC November 09, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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