'Foreign Hand': BJP Questions Rahul Gandhi On Meeting With Two Chinese Ministers In 2018

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The alleged intervention of foreign entities in Indian politics came into focus on Monday with the Congress daring a public debate on the false narrative and the BJP hinting at a Chinese link to the grand old party's activities.

Within hours of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a public debate, four-time BJP MP from Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey, on Monday questioned the Congress leader's "meeting with two Chinese ministers” during a Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage in 2018.

In a post on X, Dubey asked Gandhi to answer his two key questions.

“Question 1. Mr Rahul Gandhi, when you went on the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage in 2018, which two Chinese ministers did you meet? 2. After the 2008 agreement between @INCIndia and the Communist Party of China, which 200 people have you sent to China under the exchange program by 2018? What are their names and addresses?” asked the BJP MP.

He also tagged Rahul Gandhi's post on X in which the Congress leader had challenged PM Modi for a public debate regarding allegations of being 'Dimagi Naxals' and anti-nationals controlled by foreign entities.

Dubey also dug out news reports from 2011 in which the then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram described Left-wing extremism as the "most violent movement" in India.

"The most violent movement in India is not terrorism or insurgency but Left-wing extremism. While 26 people were killed in terrorist violence and 46 killed in insurgency (27 in Jammu and Kashmir), 297 people were killed in Naxal violence. That is ten times those killed in terror incidents," Chidambaram had said at a national workshop of collectors of 60 Maoist-hit districts in New Delhi.

Earlier, interacting with CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, PM Modi had said that the elimination of Naxalism (Maoism) is not the final destination and that the country still faces the challenge of countering 'Dimagi Naxals' who have taken control of several organisations.

In a veiled attack on Gandhi and other INDIA bloc parties which have been questioning the integrity of institutions like the ECI, the PM said,“Even today, they are inciting people against the country's Constitution and democracy. These 'Dimagi Naxals' have also infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the security of the nation."