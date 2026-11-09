Coinbase's US National Trust Bank Charter Now In Effect

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Coinbase 's national trust bank charter has become effective in the United States, according to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The regulator says the charter took effect on Friday and enables Coinbase National Trust Company to act as a fiduciary for clients holding digital assets.

The OCC documents show Coinbase applied for the charter in October 2025 and received preliminary approval in April 2026. In the OCC's filings, the charter application describes plans to build institutional custody offerings, including segregated accounts, with additional services connected to other parts of the Coinbase ecosystem.

OCC documents indicate Coinbase's national trust bank charter became effective on Friday. The charter allows Coinbase National Trust Company to hold digital assets for clients as a fiduciary. Coinbase plans institutional custody services using segregated custody accounts, with access to staking, financing, and trading via other Coinbase entities. The application also points to possible payment and custody features that could let clients interact with selected smart contracts.

Key takeawaysWhat the OCC approval allows

In an OCC filing record, the regulator states that Coinbase's national trust bank charter took effect on Friday. The OCC's preliminary approval letter further describes the scope of authorization for Coinbase National Trust Company to hold digital assets on behalf of customers in a fiduciary capacity.

For institutional market participants, fiduciary custody is one of the most closely watched regulatory thresholds in the United States because it ties custody activities to specific legal and operational expectations under the banking framework. Coinbase's approval therefore strengthens its ability to market custody as a regulated banking function rather than relying solely on broker or other non-bank structures.

Coinbase's planned custody and institutional feature set

Coinbase's charter application lays out a roadmap aimed at institutions. It describes plans to offer segregated custody accounts for institutional clients through Coinbase National Trust Company, while enabling access to additional services-such as staking, financing, and trading-through other Coinbase entities.

This structure matters because it separates the custodial function (handled by the national trust bank) from other capabilities that may be performed under different corporate or regulatory arrangements. Investors and counterparties typically view this as a more controllable way to manage risk, since custody is ring-fenced within a regulated bank-adjacent model.

The application also indicates Coinbase intends to explore digital-asset payment products and custody services that would allow clients to interact with select smart contracts. While the exact implementation details are not spelled out in the brief summary provided here, the direction points to an effort to bridge traditional payment workflows with blockchain-based programmable functionality.

How Coinbase's charter fits into the broader OCC push

Coinbase is not the only crypto firm to receive OCC national trust bank approval. Other companies that have received final national trust bank charters include Ripple, Circle, BitGo, Fidelity Digital Assets, and Paxos.

Some firms have received conditional approval rather than final approval. Crypto and Stripe-owned Bridge are listed as having conditional approvals, while Kraken and EDX Markets are still pursuing charters. The differences between final and conditional approvals underscore that the OCC process can vary by applicant and may depend on compliance readiness, governance structures, and how custody and related services will be executed.

Across these filings, a consistent pattern emerges: U.S. regulators appear focused on custody safeguards, fiduciary responsibility, and the operational controls required to hold digital assets within a banking charter framework.

What to watch next for Coinbase and its clients

With the charter effective, the immediate question for institutional users is how Coinbase will translate the application's plans into actual account offerings and operational processes. Readers should watch for updates on the rollout of segregated custody accounts, how staking and financing access will be structured alongside fiduciary custody, and whether Coinbase's smart-contract-related custody and payment concepts move from planning into deployed services.

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